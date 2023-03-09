09-03-2023

Submissions for Transilvania Pitch Stop 2023 Now Open

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: Filmmakers from Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia can submit their projects to the 10th edition of the international coproduction programme Transilvania Pitch Stop, which will be held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, 15- 17 June 2023 within the 22nd Transilvania IFF (9 – 18 June 2023).

    The deadline for applications is 31 March 2023.

    Up to 10 projects in development will be selected.

