Metronom Scores Most Nominations at 17th Romanian Gopo Awards

Four among the six films nominated in the Best Long Film category are first films.
A record number of 37 feature films and long documentaries released in cinemas or on video platforms in 2022 have been submitted. Some 700 active film professionals will now proceed to vote.
The Gopo Awards 2023 are organised by Romanian Film Promotion. They are funded by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara and Babel Communications, in partnership with the Municipality of Bucharest through ARCUB.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Long Film:
Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
Directed by Alina Grigore
Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by Axel Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Metronom (Romania, France)
Directed by Alexandru Belc
Produced by Strada Film International
Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by The East Company Productions
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television
You Are Ceausescu to Me / You Are Ceaușescu to Me (Romania), documentary
Directed by Sebastian Mihailescu
Produced by Wearebasca
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Best Director:
Alina Grigore for Blue Moon / Crai nou
Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark for Immaculate / Imaculat
Alexandru Belc for Metronom
Bogdan George Apetri for Miracle / Miracol
Paul Negoescu for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Mircea Postelnicu in Blue Moon / Crai nou
Șerban Lazarovici in Metronom
Emanuel Pârvu in Miracle / Miracol
Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Bogdan Dumitrache in Man-Dog / Om câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)
Directed by Stefan Constantinescu
Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo (Romania) and Visual Walkabout (Romania)
Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee
Best Leading Actress:
Andreea Grămoșteanu in #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Produced by DaKino Productions, Diud Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Mălina Manovici in A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Octav Chelaru
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by 42Film, Eed Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Ana Dumitrașcu in Immaculate / Imaculat
Mara Bugarin in Metronom
Ioana Bugarin in Miracle / Miracol
Best Supporting Actor:
Sergiu Smerea in A Higher Law / Balaur
Vasile Pavel in Immaculate / Imaculat
Tudor Cucu-Dumitrescu in Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by FAMart Productions
Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund
Cezar Antal in Miracle / Miracol
Vasile Muraru in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Best Supporting Actress:
Ilona Brezoianu in Immaculate / Imaculat
Emilia Popescu in Mikado / Marocco
Crina Semciuc in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Ofelia Popii in Man-Dog / Om câine
Simona Popescu in Man-Dog / Om câine
Best Screenplay:
Octav Chelaru for A Higher Law / Balaur
Monica Stan for Immaculate / Imaculat
Alexandru Belc for Metronom
Bogdan George Apetri for Miracle / Miracol
Radu Romaniuc, Oana Tudor for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Best Cinematography:
Barbu Bălășoiu for A Higher Law / Balaur
George Chiper-Lillemark for Immaculate / Imaculat
Tudor Vladimir Panduru for Metronom
Oleg Mutu for Miracle / Miracol
Ana Drăghici for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Best Editing:
Dragoș Apetri for A Higher Law / Balaur
Delia Oniga for Immaculate / Imaculat
Patricia Chelaru for Metronom
Eugen Kelemen for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Ligia Popescu for You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu
Best Sound:
Johannes Doberenz, Sebastian Schmidt, Christoph Wieczorek for A Higher Law / Balaur
Alexandru Dumitru, Răzvan Ionescu for Metronom
Mārtiņš Rozentals, Jiří Klenka, Karel Zámečnik for Miracle / Miracol
Lars Wignell, Gustav Berger, Alexandru Dumitru, Boris Trayanov for Man-Dog / Om câine
Sebastian Zsemlye for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie (Romania)
Directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Best Original Music:
Martin Kohlstedt for A Higher Law / Balaur
Alexander Bălănescu, Ada Milea for The Island / Insula (Romania, France, Belgium), Animated film
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, Amopix, Take Five, Minds Meet
Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian Government, Pictanovo - La Région Hauts-de-France, in partnership with the French CNC, Strasbourg Eurométropole, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, with the participation of Workship Studio, Studio Video Art, Interiority Zone, Noriel Impex and in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society (TVR) and Reseau de televisions du Grand Est
Marius Leftărache for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Matei Stratan for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie
Vlaicu Golcea for Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric (Romania)
Directed by Gabriel de Achim
Produced by Mandragora
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian public television (TVR)
Best Production Design:
Luana Georgiță, Victor Canache for The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)
Directed by Victor Canache
Produced by Casa de Filme Nouă
Ana Gabriela Lemnaru for Immaculate / Imaculat
Bogdan Ionescu for Metronom
Adrian Cristea for You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu
Raluca Pascu for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie
Best Costume Design:
Iolanda Mutu Jr. for The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi
Ana Gabriela Lemnaru for The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories / Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Produced by Colorbitor
Coproduced by Viva la Vidra, Chainsaw Europe
Ioana Covalcic for Metronom
Nicoleta Cârnu for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie
Luminița Crăciun for Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric
Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
Bistra Ketchidjieva for The Windseeker / Căutătorul de vânt (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Sofronea
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Coproduced by Chouchkov Brothers, Living Pictures (Serbia), Romanian Film Centre
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme
Ayfer Cadâr, George Bogdan Negrișan for Blue Moon / Crai nou
Irina Ianciuș, Marie-Pierre Hattabi for Metronom
Bianca Boeroiu, Bogdan Lazăr for Miracle / Miracol
Bistra Ketchidjieva, Andreea Lupu for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
Best Debut Film:
#dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania)
Directed by Octav Chelaru
Blue Moon / Crai nou (Romania)
Directed by Alina Grigore
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Documentary:
Too Close / Apropierea (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Botond Püsök
Produced by Luna Film
Coproduced by Spot Productions, in association with RTL Hungary
You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie (Romania)
Directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu
Best Short Film:
Me and My Sister / Eu și sora mea (Romania)
Directed by Theodor Ioniță
Flying Sheep / Ńeale azbuirătoare (Romania)
Direted by Alexandra Gulea
The Potemkinists / Potemkiniștii (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Morning Routine / Rutina de dimineață (Romania)
Directed by Robert Kocsis
I Want to Smash the Greenhouse / Vreau să sparg sera (Romania)
Directed by Teona Galgoțiu
Best Short Animated Film:
Glass Fingers / Degete de sticlă (Romania)
Directed by Alina Gheorghe
Sasha (Romania)
Directed by Serghei Chiviriga
It’s a Clown’s Life / Viață de clovn (Romania)
Directed by Ioachim Stroe
Best Newcomer:
Cristina Popa for the editing of Our House / Casa noastră, Aurică, Dog’s Life / Aurică viață de câine and The First Anniversary of Arsenick / Prima aniversare a lui Arsenick
Mișu Ionescu for the cinematography of The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories / Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie and Teambuilding
Ioana Chițu in Blue Moon / Crai nou
Ilinca Neacșu in Blue Moon / Crai nou
Ana Indricău in Mikado / Marocco
Best European Film:
Alcarrás (Spain, Italy)
Directed by Carla Simon
Distributed by Bad Unicorn
The Happening / L’événement (France)
Directed by Audrey Diwan
Distributed by Independența Film
The Hole / Il buco (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Distributed by Independența Film
The Passengers of the Night / Les passagers de la nuit (France, Belgium)
Directed by Mikhael Hers
Distributed by Bad Unicorn
Vortex / Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
Directed by Gaspar Noé
Distributed by Independența Film