17-03-2023

Metronom Scores Most Nominations at 17th Romanian Gopo Awards

    Metronom by Alexandru Belc Metronom by Alexandru Belc credit: Pyramide Films

    BUCHAREST: Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom has 11 nominations at the 17th edition of the Gopo Awards, followed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Immaculate and Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds, both with 10 nods. The winners will be announced on 25 April 2023.

    Four among the six films nominated in the Best Long Film category are first films.

    A record number of 37 feature films and long documentaries released in cinemas or on video platforms in 2022 have been submitted. Some 700 active film professionals will now proceed to vote.

    The Gopo Awards 2023 are organised by Romanian Film Promotion. They are funded by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, supported by the Romanian Film CentreDacin Sara and Babel Communications, in partnership with the Municipality of Bucharest through ARCUB.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Long Film:

    Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
    Directed by Alina Grigore
    Produced by InLight CenterAtelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound StudiosAvanpost

    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Metronom (Romania, France)
    Directed by Alexandru Belc
    Produced by Strada Film International
    Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by The East Company Productions
    Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Tangaj ProductionPapillon Film
    Coproduced by Screening EmotionsAvanpost Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film CentreBulgarian National Film CenterCreative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate FundingEurimagesRomanian National Television

    You Are Ceausescu to Me / You Are Ceaușescu to Me (Romania), documentary
    Directed by Sebastian Mihailescu
    Produced by Wearebasca
    Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR)
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Best Director:

    Alina Grigore for Blue Moon / Crai nou
    Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark for Immaculate / Imaculat
    Alexandru Belc for Metronom
    Bogdan George Apetri for Miracle / Miracol
    Paul Negoescu for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:

    Mircea Postelnicu in Blue Moon / Crai nou
    Șerban Lazarovici in Metronom
    Emanuel Pârvu in Miracle / Miracol
    Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

    Bogdan Dumitrache in Man-Dog / Om câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)
    Directed by Stefan Constantinescu
    Produced by microFILMKLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo (Romania) and Visual Walkabout (Romania)
    Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee

    Best Leading Actress:

    Andreea Grămoșteanu in #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
    Produced by DaKino Productions, Diud Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Mălina Manovici in A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Octav Chelaru
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by 42Film, Eed Productions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Ana Dumitrașcu in Immaculate / Imaculat
    Mara Bugarin in Metronom
    Ioana Bugarin in Miracle / Miracol

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Sergiu Smerea in A Higher Law / Balaur
    Vasile Pavel in Immaculate / Imaculat

    Tudor Cucu-Dumitrescu in Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
    Produced by FAMart Productions
    Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund

    Cezar Antal in Miracle / Miracol
    Vasile Muraru in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Ilona Brezoianu in Immaculate / Imaculat
    Emilia Popescu in Mikado / Marocco
    Crina Semciuc in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
    Ofelia Popii in Man-Dog / Om câine
    Simona Popescu in Man-Dog / Om câine

    Best Screenplay:

    Octav Chelaru for A Higher Law / Balaur
    Monica Stan for Immaculate / Imaculat
    Alexandru Belc for Metronom
    Bogdan George Apetri for Miracle / Miracol
    Radu Romaniuc, Oana Tudor for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

    Best Cinematography:

    Barbu Bălășoiu for A Higher Law / Balaur
    George Chiper-Lillemark for Immaculate / Imaculat
    Tudor Vladimir Panduru for Metronom
    Oleg Mutu for Miracle / Miracol
    Ana Drăghici for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

    Best Editing:

    Dragoș Apetri for A Higher Law / Balaur
    Delia Oniga for Immaculate / Imaculat
    Patricia Chelaru for Metronom
    Eugen Kelemen for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
    Ligia Popescu for You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu

    Best Sound:

    Johannes Doberenz, Sebastian Schmidt, Christoph Wieczorek for A Higher Law / Balaur
    Alexandru Dumitru, Răzvan Ionescu for Metronom
    Mārtiņš Rozentals, Jiří Klenka, Karel Zámečnik for Miracle / Miracol
    Lars Wignell, Gustav Berger, Alexandru Dumitru, Boris Trayanov for Man-Dog / Om câine

    Sebastian Zsemlye for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie (Romania)
    Directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Best Original Music:

    Martin Kohlstedt for A Higher Law / Balaur

    Alexander Bălănescu, Ada Milea for The Island / Insula (Romania, France, Belgium), Animated film
    Directed by Anca Damian
    Produced by Aparte Film
    Coproduced by Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, Amopix, Take Five, Minds Meet
    Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian Government, Pictanovo - La Région Hauts-de-France, in partnership with the French CNC, Strasbourg Eurométropole, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, with the participation of Workship Studio, Studio Video Art, Interiority Zone, Noriel Impex and in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society (TVR) and Reseau de televisions du Grand Est

    Marius Leftărache for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă
    Matei Stratan for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie

    Vlaicu Golcea for Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric (Romania)
    Directed by Gabriel de Achim
    Produced by Mandragora
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian public television (TVR)

    Best Production Design:

    Luana Georgiță, Victor Canache for The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)
    Directed by Victor Canache
    Produced by Casa de Filme Nouă

    Ana Gabriela Lemnaru for Immaculate / Imaculat
    Bogdan Ionescu for Metronom
    Adrian Cristea for You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu
    Raluca Pascu for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie

    Best Costume Design:

    Iolanda Mutu Jr. for The Goat and Her Three Kids /  Capra cu trei iezi

    Ana Gabriela Lemnaru for The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories /  Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
    Produced by Colorbitor
    Coproduced by Viva la Vidra, Chainsaw Europe

    Ioana Covalcic for Metronom
    Nicoleta Cârnu for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie
    Luminița Crăciun for Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric

    Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

    Bistra Ketchidjieva for The Windseeker / Căutătorul de vânt (Romania)
    Directed by Mihai Sofronea
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Chouchkov Brothers, Living Pictures (Serbia), Romanian Film Centre
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film CenterFilm Center SerbiaCreative Europe MEDIA Programme

    Ayfer Cadâr, George Bogdan Negrișan for Blue Moon / Crai nou
    Irina Ianciuș, Marie-Pierre Hattabi for Metronom
    Bianca Boeroiu, Bogdan Lazăr for Miracle / Miracol
    Bistra Ketchidjieva, Andreea Lupu for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

    Best Debut Film: 

    #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Huțuleac

    A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania)
    Directed by Octav Chelaru

    Blue Moon / Crai nou (Romania)
    Directed by Alina Grigore

    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

    You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

    Documentary:

    Too Close / Apropierea (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Botond Püsök
    Produced by Luna Film
    Coproduced by Spot Productions, in association with RTL Hungary

    You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

    Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie (Romania)
    Directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu

    Best Short Film:

    Me and My Sister / Eu și sora mea (Romania)
    Directed by Theodor Ioniță

    Flying Sheep / Ńeale azbuirătoare (Romania)
    Direted by Alexandra Gulea

    The Potemkinists / Potemkiniștii (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Morning Routine / Rutina de dimineață (Romania)
    Directed by Robert Kocsis

    I Want to Smash the Greenhouse / Vreau să sparg sera (Romania)
    Directed by Teona Galgoțiu

    Best Short Animated Film:

    Glass Fingers / Degete de sticlă (Romania)
    Directed by Alina Gheorghe

    Sasha (Romania)
    Directed by Serghei Chiviriga

    It’s a Clown’s Life / Viață de clovn (Romania)
    Directed by Ioachim Stroe

    Best Newcomer:

    Cristina Popa for the editing of Our House / Casa noastră, Aurică, Dog’s Life / Aurică viață de câine and The First Anniversary of Arsenick / Prima aniversare a lui Arsenick
    Mișu Ionescu for the cinematography of The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories / Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie and Teambuilding
    Ioana Chițu in Blue Moon / Crai nou
    Ilinca Neacșu in Blue Moon / Crai nou
    Ana Indricău in Mikado / Marocco

    Best European Film:

    Alcarrás (Spain, Italy)
    Directed by Carla Simon
    Distributed by Bad Unicorn

    The Happening / L’événement (France)
    Directed by Audrey Diwan
    Distributed by Independența Film

    The Hole / Il buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
    Distributed by Independența Film

    The Passengers of the Night / Les passagers de la nuit (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Mikhael Hers
    Distributed by Bad Unicorn

    Vortex / Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
    Directed by Gaspar Noé
    Distributed by Independența Film

     

