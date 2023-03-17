Metronom Scores Most Nominations at 17th Romanian Gopo Awards

BUCHAREST: Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom has 11 nominations at the 17th edition of the Gopo Awards , followed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Immaculate and Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds, both with 10 nods. The winners will be announced on 25 April 2023.

Four among the six films nominated in the Best Long Film category are first films.

A record number of 37 feature films and long documentaries released in cinemas or on video platforms in 2022 have been submitted. Some 700 active film professionals will now proceed to vote.

The Gopo Awards 2023 are organised by Romanian Film Promotion. They are funded by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara and Babel Communications, in partnership with the Municipality of Bucharest through ARCUB.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Long Film:

Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)

Directed by Alina Grigore

Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Metronom (Romania, France)

Directed by Alexandru Belc

Produced by Strada Film International

Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film

Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television

You Are Ceausescu to Me / You Are Ceaușescu to Me (Romania), documentary

Directed by Sebastian Mihailescu

Produced by Wearebasca

Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Director:

Alina Grigore for Blue Moon / Crai nou

Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark for Immaculate / Imaculat

Alexandru Belc for Metronom

Bogdan George Apetri for Miracle / Miracol

Paul Negoescu for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Mircea Postelnicu in Blue Moon / Crai nou

Șerban Lazarovici in Metronom

Emanuel Pârvu in Miracle / Miracol

Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Bogdan Dumitrache in Man-Dog / Om câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Stefan Constantinescu

Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo (Romania) and Visual Walkabout (Romania)

Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee

Best Leading Actress:

Andreea Grămoșteanu in #dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Huțuleac

Produced by DaKino Productions, Diud Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Mălina Manovici in A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Octav Chelaru

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by 42Film, Eed Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Ana Dumitrașcu in Immaculate / Imaculat

Mara Bugarin in Metronom

Ioana Bugarin in Miracle / Miracol

Best Supporting Actor:

Sergiu Smerea in A Higher Law / Balaur

Vasile Pavel in Immaculate / Imaculat

Tudor Cucu-Dumitrescu in Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by FAMart Productions

Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund

Cezar Antal in Miracle / Miracol

Vasile Muraru in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Best Supporting Actress:

Ilona Brezoianu in Immaculate / Imaculat

Emilia Popescu in Mikado / Marocco

Crina Semciuc in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Ofelia Popii in Man-Dog / Om câine

Simona Popescu in Man-Dog / Om câine

Best Screenplay:

Octav Chelaru for A Higher Law / Balaur

Monica Stan for Immaculate / Imaculat

Alexandru Belc for Metronom

Bogdan George Apetri for Miracle / Miracol

Radu Romaniuc, Oana Tudor for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Best Cinematography:

Barbu Bălășoiu for A Higher Law / Balaur

George Chiper-Lillemark for Immaculate / Imaculat

Tudor Vladimir Panduru for Metronom

Oleg Mutu for Miracle / Miracol

Ana Drăghici for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Best Editing:

Dragoș Apetri for A Higher Law / Balaur

Delia Oniga for Immaculate / Imaculat

Patricia Chelaru for Metronom

Eugen Kelemen for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Ligia Popescu for You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu

Best Sound:

Johannes Doberenz, Sebastian Schmidt, Christoph Wieczorek for A Higher Law / Balaur

Alexandru Dumitru, Răzvan Ionescu for Metronom

Mārtiņš Rozentals, Jiří Klenka, Karel Zámečnik for Miracle / Miracol

Lars Wignell, Gustav Berger, Alexandru Dumitru, Boris Trayanov for Man-Dog / Om câine

Sebastian Zsemlye for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie (Romania)

Directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Original Music:

Martin Kohlstedt for A Higher Law / Balaur

Alexander Bălănescu, Ada Milea for The Island / Insula (Romania, France, Belgium), Animated film

Directed by Anca Damian

Produced by Aparte Film

Coproduced by Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, Amopix, Take Five, Minds Meet

Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian Government, Pictanovo - La Région Hauts-de-France, in partnership with the French CNC, Strasbourg Eurométropole, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, with the participation of Workship Studio, Studio Video Art, Interiority Zone, Noriel Impex and in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society (TVR) and Reseau de televisions du Grand Est

Marius Leftărache for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Matei Stratan for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie

Vlaicu Golcea for Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric (Romania)

Directed by Gabriel de Achim

Produced by Mandragora

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian public television (TVR)

Best Production Design:

Luana Georgiță, Victor Canache for The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)

Directed by Victor Canache

Produced by Casa de Filme Nouă

Ana Gabriela Lemnaru for Immaculate / Imaculat

Bogdan Ionescu for Metronom

Adrian Cristea for You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu

Raluca Pascu for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie

Best Costume Design:

Iolanda Mutu Jr. for The Goat and Her Three Kids / Capra cu trei iezi

Ana Gabriela Lemnaru for The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories / Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Huțuleac

Produced by Colorbitor

Coproduced by Viva la Vidra, Chainsaw Europe

Ioana Covalcic for Metronom

Nicoleta Cârnu for Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie

Luminița Crăciun for Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric

Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

Bistra Ketchidjieva for The Windseeker / Căutătorul de vânt (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Sofronea

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Chouchkov Brothers, Living Pictures (Serbia), Romanian Film Centre

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

Ayfer Cadâr, George Bogdan Negrișan for Blue Moon / Crai nou

Irina Ianciuș, Marie-Pierre Hattabi for Metronom

Bianca Boeroiu, Bogdan Lazăr for Miracle / Miracol

Bistra Ketchidjieva, Andreea Lupu for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă

Best Debut Film:

#dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Huțuleac

A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania)

Directed by Octav Chelaru

Blue Moon / Crai nou (Romania)

Directed by Alina Grigore

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

Documentary:

Too Close / Apropierea (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Botond Püsök

Produced by Luna Film

Coproduced by Spot Productions, in association with RTL Hungary

You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

Occasional Spies / Spioni de ocazie (Romania)

Directed by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu

Best Short Film:

Me and My Sister / Eu și sora mea (Romania)

Directed by Theodor Ioniță

Flying Sheep / Ńeale azbuirătoare (Romania)

Direted by Alexandra Gulea

The Potemkinists / Potemkiniștii (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Morning Routine / Rutina de dimineață (Romania)

Directed by Robert Kocsis

I Want to Smash the Greenhouse / Vreau să sparg sera (Romania)

Directed by Teona Galgoțiu

Best Short Animated Film:

Glass Fingers / Degete de sticlă (Romania)

Directed by Alina Gheorghe

Sasha (Romania)

Directed by Serghei Chiviriga

It’s a Clown’s Life / Viață de clovn (Romania)

Directed by Ioachim Stroe

Best Newcomer:

Cristina Popa for the editing of Our House / Casa noastră, Aurică, Dog’s Life / Aurică viață de câine and The First Anniversary of Arsenick / Prima aniversare a lui Arsenick

Mișu Ionescu for the cinematography of The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories / Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie and Teambuilding

Ioana Chițu in Blue Moon / Crai nou

Ilinca Neacșu in Blue Moon / Crai nou

Ana Indricău in Mikado / Marocco

Best European Film:

Alcarrás (Spain, Italy)

Directed by Carla Simon

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

The Happening / L’événement (France)

Directed by Audrey Diwan

Distributed by Independența Film

The Hole / Il buco (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Distributed by Independența Film

The Passengers of the Night / Les passagers de la nuit (France, Belgium)

Directed by Mikhael Hers

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

Vortex / Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)

Directed by Gaspar Noé

Distributed by Independența Film