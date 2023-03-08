GRANTS: Cristi Puiu Receives Biggest Grant at Romania’s CNC Latest Call

BUCHAREST: Cristi Puiu’s new feature film Sântandreiul lupilor received the biggest grant of approximately 711,000 EUR / 3.5 m RON from the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) at its only batch for 2022, which was announced on 3 March 2023.

A total of 26 projects applied for feature film production grants, of which nine received an approximate of 4.34 m EUR support, including new projects by Cătălin Mitulescu, Emanuel Pârvu, Tudor Giurgiu, Bogdan Mirică and Nae Caranfil.

Six projects received debut feature support, including Ground Zero by Ukrainian director Zhanna Ozirna. Another Ukrainian director, Lesia Diak received support in the documentary section for Dad’s Lullaby.

The production grants were distributed to feature films, debut features, thematic feature films, long and short documentaries, long and short animated films, and short fiction films. Script development grants were also announced at this session.

Click HERE for the grants chart.