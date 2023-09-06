FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Film Festival 2023 Focuses on Clusters

These sections offer to the audience a wide range of experiences, from watching dance films and innovative VR experiences to participating in performative conferences, community activities, and international collaborations.
A total of 25 films from 16 countries were selected for the International Short Dance Film Competition. They are grouped into four programmes.
The professional training programme of the festival is led by artists with interdisciplinary practice, such as Heike Salzer (Germany/UK), Ioana Vreme Moser (Romania/Germany), and Camelia Neagoe (Romania).
A new collaboration with Companhia de Dança de Almada (Portugal) takes center stage in the newest section, BIDFF Exchange, and the festival also presents Toons and Grooves, a preview of the 2023 edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival (6 – 15 October 2023), revolving around the theme of dance and showcasing 10 short films.
International Short Dance Film Competition:
Hidden Senses – International Competition I
Ghostly Labor: A Dance Film (USA)
Directed by John Jota Leaños, Vanessa Sanchez
In Light (Bulgaria, France, Italy)
Directed by Alice Fassi
Yvon / The Eternal (Canada)
Directed by Benoit Massé
Dragon Boys (UK, Ghana)
Directed by Tom Ringsby
And Me, I’m Dancing Too (Czech Republic)
Directed by Mohammad Valizadegan
Animal Origins (UK)
Directed by Siobhan Davies
Inner Voices – International Competition II:
Everything at Once (Norway)
Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart
Because We Bleed (Germany)
Directed by Andrea Grambow, Joscha Kirchknopf
Flowers While You’re Here (Canada)
Directed by Yú
Yagoria (Romania)
Directed by Alina Tofan, Gabriel Durlan
Offerschicht (Germany)
Directed by Rain Kencana
Warsha (France, Lebanon)
Directed by Dania Bdeir
Critical Gestures – International Competition III:
Flowers from Another Garden (Switzerland, Columbia)
Directed by Jorge Cadena
Hybris I (Germany)
Directed by Corentin Kopp, Aaron Arnoldt Alexander
Just Be (Romania)
Directed by Stoica Filip, Laz Mihai
Urban Genesis (France)
Directed by Fu Le
Beast (Poland)
Directed by Iwona Pasińska
In the Same Boar (Finland)
Directed by Mervi Junkkonen
The Death of Ego (Romania)
Directed by Corina Andrian
Blurred Moves – International Competition IV:
Soma (UK)
Directed by Arturo Bandinelli
Boléro (France)
Directed by Nans Laborde-Jourdàa
Alow (Germany)
Directed by Tanja Bombach
I Have No Legs, and I Must Run (China)
Directed by Yue Li
Demons (Switzerland)
Directed by Humbi Entress
I Remember It Rained (USA)
Directed by Connor Simpson