FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Film Festival 2023 Focuses on Clusters

BUCHAREST: The 9th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival ( BIDFF , 7 – 10 September 2023) is built around the theme of Clusters and is structured into five sections, conceived as “clusters”: Films, VR, Expand, Community, and, for the first time, Exchange.

These sections offer to the audience a wide range of experiences, from watching dance films and innovative VR experiences to participating in performative conferences, community activities, and international collaborations.

A total of 25 films from 16 countries were selected for the International Short Dance Film Competition. They are grouped into four programmes.

The professional training programme of the festival is led by artists with interdisciplinary practice, such as Heike Salzer (Germany/UK), Ioana Vreme Moser (Romania/Germany), and Camelia Neagoe (Romania).



A new collaboration with Companhia de Dança de Almada (Portugal) takes center stage in the newest section, BIDFF Exchange, and the festival also presents Toons and Grooves, a preview of the 2023 edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival (6 – 15 October 2023), revolving around the theme of dance and showcasing 10 short films.

International Short Dance Film Competition:

Hidden Senses – International Competition I

Ghostly Labor: A Dance Film (USA)

Directed by John Jota Leaños, Vanessa Sanchez

In Light (Bulgaria, France, Italy)

Directed by Alice Fassi

Yvon / The Eternal (Canada)

Directed by Benoit Massé

Dragon Boys (UK, Ghana)

Directed by Tom Ringsby

And Me, I’m Dancing Too (Czech Republic)

Directed by Mohammad Valizadegan

Animal Origins (UK)

Directed by Siobhan Davies

Inner Voices – International Competition II:

Everything at Once (Norway)

Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart

Because We Bleed (Germany)

Directed by Andrea Grambow, Joscha Kirchknopf

Flowers While You’re Here (Canada)

Directed by Yú

Yagoria (Romania)

Directed by Alina Tofan, Gabriel Durlan

Offerschicht (Germany)

Directed by Rain Kencana

Warsha (France, Lebanon)

Directed by Dania Bdeir

Critical Gestures – International Competition III:

Flowers from Another Garden (Switzerland, Columbia)

Directed by Jorge Cadena

Hybris I (Germany)

Directed by Corentin Kopp, Aaron Arnoldt Alexander

Just Be (Romania)

Directed by Stoica Filip, Laz Mihai

Urban Genesis (France)

Directed by Fu Le

Beast (Poland)

Directed by Iwona Pasińska

In the Same Boar (Finland)

Directed by Mervi Junkkonen

The Death of Ego (Romania)

Directed by Corina Andrian

Blurred Moves – International Competition IV:

Soma (UK)

Directed by Arturo Bandinelli

Boléro (France)

Directed by Nans Laborde-Jourdàa

Alow (Germany)

Directed by Tanja Bombach

I Have No Legs, and I Must Run (China)

Directed by Yue Li

Demons (Switzerland)

Directed by Humbi Entress

I Remember It Rained (USA)

Directed by Connor Simpson