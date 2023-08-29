FESTIVALS: The 30th Anniversary Edition of Astra Film Festival Announces Selection

The vast programme of the festival will cover 15 locations and will include the industry programme DokTank, the children educational programme Astra Film Junior, as well as immersive films and full-dome screenings, exhibitions, concerts, parties and surprise-events.
The festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra and the Astra Film Foundation, with the support of the Sibiu County Council, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN). The event is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall and by the European Union through the Creative Europe Programme.The Romanian Ministry of Culture is a strategic partner of the festival.
Astra Film Fest is organised under the patronage of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, who was born in Sibiu.
In 2022 the festival was included by the European Film Academy in the list of documentary film festivals eligible for a direct nomination to the documentary section of the European Film Awards.
New Voices of the Documentary Competition Section:
Orlando, My Political Biography (France)
Directed by Paul B. Preciado
The Mother of All Lies (Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
Directed by Asmae El Moudir
ANQA (Austria, Spain)
Directed by Helin Celik
A Holy Family (Taiwan, France)
Directed by Elvis A-Liang Lu
Between Revolutions (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)
Directed by Vlad Petri
The Mountains (Denmark)
Directed by Christian Einshøj
Adieu, sauvage (Belgium, France)
Directed by Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento
Knit’s Island (France)
Directed by Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse, Quentin L'helgoualc'h
Light Falls Vertical (Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands)
Directed by Efthymia Zymvragaki
One Mother (France)
Directed by Mickael Bandela
Central and Eastern Europe Competition Section:
20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)
Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
We Will Not Fade Away (Ukraine, France, Poland, USA)
Directed by Alisa Kovalenko
My Uncle Luben (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Nikola Boshnakov
God and Lunaparks Warriors (Poland)
Directed by Bartłomiej Zmuda
The Love Room (North Macedonia)
Directed by Suzana Dinevski
Love Is Not an Orange (Belgium, the Netherlands, Moldova, France)
Directed by Otilia Babara
The Northeast Winds (Georgia)
Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili
Silent Love (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Marek Kozakiewicz
Manifesto (Russia)
Directed by Angie Vinchito
Paying a Visit to Fortuna (Hungary, Croatia)
Directed by Mátyás Kálmán
