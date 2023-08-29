FESTIVALS: The 30th Anniversary Edition of Astra Film Festival Announces Selection

SIBIU: Over 130 films from more than 40 countries have been selected for the 30th edition of Astra Film Festival , which will be held in Sibiu, Romania 15 – 22 October 2023. From these 130 films, 43 will screen in the four competition sections of the festival: New Voices of the Documentary, Central and Eastern Europe, Romania and DocSchool.

The vast programme of the festival will cover 15 locations and will include the industry programme DokTank, the children educational programme Astra Film Junior, as well as immersive films and full-dome screenings, exhibitions, concerts, parties and surprise-events.

The festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra and the Astra Film Foundation, with the support of the Sibiu County Council, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN). The event is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall and by the European Union through the Creative Europe Programme.The Romanian Ministry of Culture is a strategic partner of the festival.

Astra Film Fest is organised under the patronage of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, who was born in Sibiu.

In 2022 the festival was included by the European Film Academy in the list of documentary film festivals eligible for a direct nomination to the documentary section of the European Film Awards.

New Voices of the Documentary Competition Section:

Orlando, My Political Biography (France)

Directed by Paul B. Preciado

The Mother of All Lies (Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Directed by Asmae El Moudir

ANQA (Austria, Spain)

Directed by Helin Celik

A Holy Family (Taiwan, France)

Directed by Elvis A-Liang Lu

Between Revolutions (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)

Directed by Vlad Petri

The Mountains (Denmark)

Directed by Christian Einshøj

Adieu, sauvage (Belgium, France)

Directed by Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento

Knit’s Island (France)

Directed by Ekiem Barbier, Guilhem Causse, Quentin L'helgoualc'h

Light Falls Vertical (Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands)

Directed by Efthymia Zymvragaki

One Mother (France)

Directed by Mickael Bandela

Central and Eastern Europe Competition Section:

20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

We Will Not Fade Away (Ukraine, France, Poland, USA)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

My Uncle Luben (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Nikola Boshnakov

God and Lunaparks Warriors (Poland)

Directed by Bartłomiej Zmuda

The Love Room (North Macedonia)

Directed by Suzana Dinevski

Love Is Not an Orange (Belgium, the Netherlands, Moldova, France)

Directed by Otilia Babara

The Northeast Winds (Georgia)

Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili

Silent Love (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Marek Kozakiewicz

Manifesto (Russia)

Directed by Angie Vinchito

Paying a Visit to Fortuna (Hungary, Croatia)

Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

