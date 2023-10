CLUJ-NAPOCA: The 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will be held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania 14 - 23 June 2024, and the call for submissions has just been opened.

Filmmakers can submit films for three competitive programmes: Official Competition, What’s Up, Doc? and Romanian Days, and also for three non-competition programmes: Full Moon, Supernova and No Limit.

The Official Competition and What’s Up, Doc? are dedicated to 1st and 2nd time directors.

The deadline for submissions is 1 February 2024.

