The 9th Pustnik Screenwriting Residency Wraps in Romania

BUCHAREST: The 9th Pustnik screenwriting residency for first-time filmmakers wraps in the Romanian village of Izvoranu on 17 October 2023 after eight days of tutoring, group sessions, individual sessions, screenings and peer feedback.

Ten participants with eight fiction projects worked on their feature-length debut scripts with the screenwriter Claudia Bottino and producers Julie Billy and Alexandra Blue, and also for the third time, with Romanian psychotherapist and narrative consultant Delia Vasile.

The eight projects were selected from among 67 applications received from 35 countries, including one from the European Short Pitch alumni network.

Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association and it is co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN), the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN), Dacin Sara and the French Institute Romania.

The partners of Pustnik are European Short Pitch and the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" – UNATC Bucharest.

Selected Projects:

Silk and Rushes (UK, Japan)

Written by Ryushi Lindsay

Three Waters Meet (Slovenia, the Netherlands)

Written by Katarina Jazbec

Sister Sílvia (Irmã Sílvia) (Portugal)

Written by Pedro Vaz Simões

Egon Buys Air Conditioning (working title) (Austria, Germany)

Written by David Vajda

Hold Still (Chile, UK)

Written by Shalini Adnani

A Woman Waves and Flows (Romania)

Written by Andra Chiriac Hera

The Sound of Europe (Norway, Romania)

Written by Gunhild Enger, Raluca Manescu

Stringa (Cyprus, Greece)

Written by Alexandra Matheou, Maria Hatzakou