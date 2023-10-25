First Full Moon Creative Lab Announces Participants

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The first edition of the Full Moon Creative Lab , a project dedicated to screenwriters specialising in genre TV series, thriller, horror and fantasy, has announced the three projects to be creatively developed over the course of three residencies, as well as the names of the 12 screenwriters selected to participate in the residencies.

The three selected projects belong to screenwriters Adina Istrate (Romania) for the thriller Aurora, Barbara Skubic (Slovenia) for the thriller Negative Split, and Giulio Rizzo (Italy) for the horror-fantasy project ICU - Immortal Care Unit.

The list of 12 screenwriters chosen out of 70 submissions also includes professionals from Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovenia, Poland and Ireland.

The 12 selected screenwriters will participate in the residencies scheduled for October 2023, March and June 2024.

The lab marks the next step in the development of the Full Moon Script Contest, a programme initiated by the Transilvania International Film Festival in 2020.

