BUCHAREST: Projects by Rady Jude, Danis Tanović and Sergei Loznitsa are among the winners of the latest production grants announced by the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ). Approximately 5.7 m EUR / 28,310,000 RON were distributed for the production of feature films, debut features, thematic fiction films, documentaries, animated films and minority coproductions.

Hana Jusić and Maya Vitkova-Kosev also received support for their new Romanian minority coproductions.

The biggest grant of 444,037 EUR / 2.2 m RON went to Constantin Popescu’s new feature film Palmira, followed by Radu Jude’s new project Mai cheamă ș-un câine, which received 423,853 EUR / 2.1 m RON.

At the same session CNC announced the production grants for 14 short fiction films and also script development grants for feature films and long documentaries.

