Malta Hosts National Geographic Series Shoot

VALLETTA: The three-episode National Geographic series Surviving Pompeii, narrated by Tom Hiddleston and set to stream on Disney+, is currently being filmed in Malta within the local cash rebate programme.

Around 65 percent of the entire production is being shot in Malta at Villa Bologna, Fort Ricasoli, and Majjistral Park, among others. Approximately 167 Maltese workers are in the crew.

"We are proud of the talent of our workers and the world-class skills they offer to productions filmed in Malta. Productions like Surviving Pompeii not only showcase our locations but also create high-quality jobs for the Maltese crew", said Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

Actor Tom Hiddleston explores ancient Pompeii, uncovering hidden stories of everyday life. Through a blend of documentary and drama, he brings to life the voices of ordinary Romans, revealing their resilience and relatable experiences.