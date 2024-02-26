FESTIVALS: Film O'Clock International Festival 2024 Ready to Kick off in Eight Countries

BUCHAREST: The 4th edition of Film O'Clock International Festival will be held simultaneously in Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt and South Africa from 28 February to 3 March 2024.

Ten contemporary international short films (fiction, documentary and animated films) will compete for the Audience Award and the Jury Award in the main competition.

The programme also includes six classic feature films.

In Romania, the screenings will be held free of charge at the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” in Bucharest.

The 4th edition of the festival initiated by Romanian film professional Miron Radu is organised by Creatrix Fama and Mockra Productions, with support from Romania’s Dacin Sara and ABI Fundatie.

The list of the festival’s partners includes the Lithuanian Film Centre, Vilnius Academy of Arts, Dovzhenko Centre, Zhovten Cinema, the National Film Center of the Republic of Moldova, Academy of Music, Theater and Fine Arts in Kishinev, the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale”, CineEuroConnect: A Collaborative Film Museum & Heritage Film Festival, NATFA - National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Sofia, Cinema Derida, Blaga Films, Marker Brands, Filmmaker, Club DOREMI/ Asociatia Culturala Romano-Elena ARTa and CULTURa in Athens, Zawya Cinema, Neelsie Cinema.

International Competition:

1991 (Lithuania)

Directed by Linas Ziura

A Void (South Africa)

Directed by Jordy Sank

Bad News / Știri proaste (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Liviu Rotaru

Fracture (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimana Pastrakova

Hypatia (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Răuțu

Mama (Egypt)

Directed by Naji Ismail

Ready (Greece, Belgium)

Directed by Eirini Vianelli

Suruaika (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Ilicevici, Radu C. Pop

Walking Up in Silence (Ukraine)

Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

When the MIGs Fly / Când zboară MIG-urile (Romania)

Directed by Philip Găicean