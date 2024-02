SIBIU: Students of theatrical arts/film/cultural management, festival managers at the beginning, established festival managers, senior professionals and academic professors with specialised studies in cultural management are invited to apply to the 2nd edition of LINE-UP: International Academy & Networking for Festival, which will take place 30 – 31 May 2024 in Sibiu within the 8th edition of ESTE FILM Festival .

The aim of the event is to become a place of exchanging experiences and know-how, discussing new managerial trends, launching innovative ideas and initiating possible collaborations.

The theme of the 2nd edition is How to Pitch Your Festival, with the attendance of distinguished guest speakers from Eastern Europe, to be announced shortly.

The deadline for applications is 25 March 2024.

