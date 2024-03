BUCHAREST: International and Romanian scriptwriters are invited to apply to the 6th edition of the script and film pitch contest Write a Screenplay For…, hosted by the American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest, founded by Cristian Mungiu.

The theme of the edition is Write a ScreenPlay for… Crime Drama. Scripts for TV mini-series (six or eight episodes) and for feature films will be mentored by Marietta von Hausswolff von Baumgarten (film and television screenwriter), Gabriela Iacob (Head of Scripted Development, PRO TV), and Cristian Mungiu.

Write a Screenplay For… is organised by the Cinemascop Association with the support of PRO TV.

Submissions are open until 1 April 2024.

Click HERE for the press release.