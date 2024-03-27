Romanian Advertising and Media Association to Showcase Seven Vibrant Companies at MIPTV

BUCHAREST: The Romanian Advertising and Media Association will bring seven Romanian TV entertainment production companies to MIPTV, which will be held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes 8 – 10 April 2024. Meet them at Riviera 7, Booth E70!

The Romanian Advertising and Media Association serves as the unifying force for diverse advertising agencies and supporting businesses in Romania. Functioning as a self-regulating body, the association upholds industry standards and ethics. Beyond its regulatory role, it fosters a collaborative platform for members to showcase their creativity internationally.

By participating collectively in prominent tradeshows and conferences, the association promotes the rich tapestry of Romanian advertising on the global stage, positioning the country as a hub for innovative and impactful creative endeavours.

Romanian TV Entertainment production companies have been making waves in the global entertainment industry for years. With a rich history of producing captivating content that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, they have earned a reputation as industry leaders.

Romanian production companies have:

Innovative Ideas : They thrive on pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling.

: They thrive on pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling. Competitive Costs : Romanian production offers cost-effective solutions without compromising quality.

: Romanian production offers cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. Multilingual Talent : The diverse talent pool can cater to projects in multiple languages.

: The diverse talent pool can cater to projects in multiple languages. Strategic Location: Romania's picturesque landscapes provide versatile shooting options.

Romania's picturesque landscapes provide versatile shooting options. Rich Culture: Draw inspiration from Romania's rich history, traditions, and folklore.

Looking for Co-Productions and Servicing Opportunities:

We believe in the power of collaboration, and that's why we're actively seeking co-production partnerships and servicing opportunities with industry players worldwide. Together, we can create groundbreaking content that transcends borders and captivates global audiences.

Co-Production Partnerships:

Join forces with us to combine our creative vision, technical expertise, and production resources. Together, we can bring to life projects that are not only artistically ambitious but also commercially successful.

Servicing Opportunities:

Take advantage of our state-of-the-art facilities, skilled crews, and cost-effective production services. Whether you need assistance with filming, post-production, or location scouting, our teams are here to ensure your project's success.

MEET THE ROMANIAN COMPANIES SHOWCASED AT MIPTV 2024:

Bradamante Entertainment

Bradamante Entertainment is specialised in content development and packaging, devoted to create and produce content that not only entertain but expand our understanding and challenge us to do something meaningful.

In this perspective, numerous successful TV shows and documentaries have been developed and packaged, including Apple Plus TV show The Drops of God, Ramesh Sharma’s documentary Ahimsa - the Power of the Powerless, the acclaimed documentary Paolo Rossi - A Champion is a Dreamer that Never Gives Up, the feature film Sicilian Holiday, produced with Oscar winning producer Adam Leipzig, and Jokers - Art Can Save a Life, produced with Emmy Award Winning producer Michael Cascio.

Contact:

Michela Scolari: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bianca Popa: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Instagram: BRADAMANTE ROMANI

Clody Design

Clody.design is a dynamic creative agency at the forefront of visual storytelling. Specialising in a comprehensive range of design services including advertising materials, branding, logos, illustrations, animations, print, and website development, we bring visions to life with a touch of artistic finesse.

Our portfolio is a testament to our commitment to excellence. From crafting memorable brand identities to producing engaging animations, every project is a fusion of creativity and strategic thinking. We believe that design should not only captivate, but also effectively communicate the essence of a brand.

What sets Clody.design apart is our unwavering dedication to innovation. We stay abreast of the latest design trends and technologies, ensuring that our clients receive cutting-edge solutions that stand the test of time.

Contact:

www.clody.design

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(+40) 758 088 658

Clody Studio

Clody.studio is a pillar of creativity in the visual arts landscape, offering a broad spectrum of design solutions that encompass advertising content, brand evolution, logo design, illustrations, animations, print media, web development, and more. Our essence lies in transforming ideas into reality, embellished with a distinctive artistic flair and underpinned by strategic depth.

Our portfolio stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. It showcases our prowess in creating impactful brand identities, compelling animations, and more, each project a blend of innovative creativity and thoughtful strategy. At Clody.studio, we believe design should mesmerise while precisely conveying a brand's values.

Extending our creative horizon, we take pride in our contributions to the television production sector, crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences. Moreover, we specialize in the production of animated content, offering a realm of imagination where vibrant characters and stories come to life, further enriching our diverse suite of services.

Contact:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(+40) 763 380 294

Dreptunghi

Dreptunghi was founded in 2019 by a passionate group of young Romanian creatives eager to bring freshness and innovation to the film industry. Based in a small town in Romania, the company is on a mission to break the mould and offer audiences exciting and unique cinematic experiences.

Dreptunghi stands out for its unexpected collaborations with emerging filmmakers and actors, giving them a platform to express their creativity in an authentic way. With a diverse portfolio, the company explores varied genres from drama and comedy to science fiction and documentary film.

Although a relatively new presence in the film market, Dreptunghi has managed to build a solid reputation and become a respected name in the industry. With its innovative outlook and non-conformist approach, the company promises to continue to surprise and inspire audiences throughout its cinematic journey.

Contact:

www.holyfather.ro

Andrei Dascalescu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(+40) 727 346 666

FILMLAB

FILMLAB was established in 2007, specialising in cinematic storytelling. Its portfolio is diverse, including award-winning documentaries and commissioned works for prominent clients like HBO Europe, IKEA, Amnesty International, BBC World Service and more.

The company's dedication to excellence has garnered numerous awards and accolades, cementing its reputation in the European film industry. Its commitment to creativity and innovation continues to drive its success, making it a sought-after partner for both artistic and commercial projects.

Contact:

www.www.noeticark.com

Andrei Dascalescu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(+40) 745 520 510

Fulg Media Production

Fulg Media is a vibrant young Romanian film production company with a simple, but powerful mission: to create magic. We believe in the transformative power of cinema, its ability to transport us, inspire us, and make life feel just a little bit better.

Through compelling storytelling across genres, we strive to craft films that resonate with audiences, leaving them uplifted and empowered long after the credits roll. We are also passionate about fostering collaboration across borders, actively seeking out talented partners to expand our creative horizons.

Contact:

www.fulgmedia.ro

Tudor Petremarin: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(+40) 722 646 611

Pintadera Film

Pintadera Film is a company based in Bucharest and designed to tackle the most stringent current talking points, such as democracy, disinformation, liberal values, corruption or education, and transpose them into feature and documentary films.

Pintadera Film was founded in 2016 by a team of filmmakers who have had participation or awards in Romanian and international film festivals: from the Transilvania IFF or Next Film Festival,to Cannes or the Berlinale, thus demonstrating exceptional skills in their field.

Pintadera Film produced Vintage (2017) directed by Gavra Diana-Ramona, selected for Brest European Short FF, Bridges IFF (Greece), Un poing c'est court - Festival du Film Court Francophone (Lyon, France), Cinema Los Angeles, BLOW-UP International Arthouse Filmfest (Chicago), Mecal Barcelona International Short and Animation FF.

The debut long documentary The House with a Lock (2019) directed by Diana-Ramona Gavra has been selected in the main competition of the Astra International Film Festival, Close:Up Edinburgh Docufest, World of Film International Festival Glasgow, Bucharest Film Awards, New York Lift-Off Film Festival and Transilvania IFF.

Diana-Ramona Gavra’s long documentary AMAR (2024) has been selected for the main competition of Astra International Film Festival, where it won the New Perspectives in Romanian Documentary Award.

Contact:

www.pintaderafilm.com

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(+40) 744 750 892

