Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom Scores Most Nominations at 18th Gopo Awards

Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia) scored 11 nods, while Puiu’s MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France) scored 6 nods, the same as Cătălin Saizescu’s The Dream / Visul.
Bogdan Mirică’s thriller Boss has 9 nominations.
This year, 32 feature and long documentary films that premiered in cinemas and on platforms in 2023 were submitted.
The 18th edition of the Gopo Awards will be held at the National Theatre “I.L. Caragiale” in Bucharest on 29 April 2024.
The Gopo Awards are organised by Romanian Film Promotion with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara and Babel Communications.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Long Film:
Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Directed by Bogdan Mirică
Produced by 42 Km Film
Coproduced by Les Films Fauves, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg
Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the National Film Institute – Hungary
MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora, Block Media Management
Coproduced by Shellac, actoriedefilm.ro, Chainsaw Europe, Youbesc
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Remora Films, Studio Bauhaus, Screening Emotions, Background Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Center
Best Director:
Bogdan Mirică for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Tudor Giurgiu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Cristi Puiu for MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Mihai Mincan for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Diana Gheorghian in Dark Ages (Romania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tom Wilson
Produced by 42 Km Film
Coproduced by Cinemotif Films
Supported by theRomanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund
Adelaida Perjoiu in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
Bianca Cuculici in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
Ilinca Manolache in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Cătălina Moga in Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
Directed by Andrei Tănase
Produced by Domestic Film
Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Laurențiu Bănescu in Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Alex Calangiu in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Niko Becker in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Soliman Cruz in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Vlad Logigan in The Dream / Visul (Romania)
Directed by Cătălin Saizescu
Produced by Nerv Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Coca Bloos in Another Lottery Ticket / Încă două lozuri (Romania)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Actoriedefilm.ro
Mirela Oprișor in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Otilia Panainte in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
Dorina Lazăr in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Maria Popistașu in Taxi Drivers / Taximetriști (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu
Produced by Bold Film Studio
Coproduced by Tangaj Production, Avanpost Media
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mimi Brănescu in Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Cătălin Herlo in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Cuzin Toma in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Iulian Postelnicu in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Șerban Pavlu in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Best Scriptwriter:
Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Cristi Puiu for MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Mihai Mincan for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Andrei Tănase for Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
Best Cinematography:
Andrei Butică for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Alex Sterian for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Marius Panduru for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
George Chiper-Lillemark for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Tudor Mircea for The Dream / Visul (Romania)
Best Editing:
Șerban Georgescu for The Case of Engineer Ursu / Cazul inginerului Ursu (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Șerban Georgescu, Liviu Tofan
Produced by Kolectiv Film
Coproduced by Victoria Film, Fundația "Gheorghe Ursu", Asociația Follow Art
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Dragoș Apetri, Cătălin Cristuțiu, Vlad Petri for Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran), Documentary
Directed by Vlad Petri
Produced by Activ Docs
Coproduced by Restart
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost Romania, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Dacin Sara, UPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)
Reka Lemhenyi for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Cătălin Cristuțiu for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Dragoș Apetri for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Best Sound:
Alexandru Dragomir, Niklas Skarp for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Tamás Székely, André Rigaut for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Krzysztof Stasiak, Alexandru Dumitru, Maciej Pawłowski, Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Dragoș Cătărău for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Produced by MicroFILM, Extreme Emotions, Pandora Film
Coproduced by Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, HiFilm Productions, in association with Visual Walkabout, nomada.solo, Aeroplan Studios, XANF, Les Films d’Antoine, Wunderlust
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian public television TVR
Hrvoje Radnic, Marius Leftărache, Marian Bălan, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Benjamin Laurent for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Best Original Music:
Marius Leftărache for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Piotr Kurek for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)
Alexei Țurcan for The Dream / Visul (Romania)
Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Călin Torsan for Warboy (Romania, Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Marian Crisan
Produced by Rova Film
Coproduced by Parmis Film, Chainsaw Europe, Forest Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Moldovan National Film Centre, Cinema City Romania
Best Production Designer:
Iulia Fulicea, Victor Fulicea for Another Lottery Ticket / Încă două lozuri (Romania)
Vali Ighigheanu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Anca Lazăr for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)
Iulia Fulicea for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Corina Grămoșteanu for The Dream / Visul (Romania)
Best Costume Designer:
Dana Păpăruz for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Viorica Petrovici for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Iulia Fulicea for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Corina Grămoșteanu for The Dream / Visul (Romania)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Gabriela Crețan for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
Petya Simeonova, Domnica Bodogan for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Margareta Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
Sandra Potamian for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Raluca Moldoveanu, Elena Tudor for The Dream / Visul (Romania)
Best Debut Film:
Nora / De ce mă cheamă Nora când cerul meu e senin (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Carla Maria Teahă
Produced by Wearebasca
Mrs. Buică / Doamna Buică (Romania, USA), Documentary
Directed by Eugene Buică
Produced by Doi Lei Și O Chiflă
The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu
Produced by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu
To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
Directed by Andrei Tănase
Best Documentary:
A Cautionary Tale / Cum să fiu mort dacă-s viu? (Romania, UK)
Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu
Produced by Tangaj Production
Coproduced by Vernon Films
Supported by Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National Television, the Sabam Fund
Nora / De ce mă cheamă Nora când cerul meu e senin (Romania)
Directed by Carla Maria Teahă
Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran),
Directed by Vlad Petri
Mrs Buică / Doamna Buică (Romania, USA)
Directed by Eugene Buică
The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania)
Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu
Eagles from Țaga / Vulturii din Țaga (Romania, Slovakia)
Directed by Adina Popescu and Iulian Ghervase
Produced by Wearebasca
Coproduced by Two Doc, Adjust Media
Best Short Film:
Where No Ships Go / Acolo unde bărcile nu ajung (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Buzăianu
The Night Practice / Antrenamentul de noapte (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Alecsandru
Two Words, Three Lies / Două vorbe, trei minciuni (Romania)
Directed by Ioachim Stroe
Hanna & Flóra (Romania)
Directed by Nagy Márton
Between the Edges of the Day / Între marginile zilei (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Lăcătuș
Whole Family / Toate neamurile (Romania)
Directed by Alexandra Diaconu
Best Newcomer:
Anca Munteanu in short fiction film Berliner Kindl (Romania)
Directed by Lucia Chicoș
Andreea Chiper, Andrei Voineag for directing and editing short documentary Dancing at My Parents’ Wedding / Dansez și eu la nunta părinților mei (Romania)
Una Toma in Dark Ages (Romania, UK)
Cristina Iliescu for directing short film A Flat Is Born / S-a născut un loc
Niko Becker in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
Daniel Bâliș in Warboy (Romania, Republic of Moldova)
Best European Film:
Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)
Directed by Justine Triet
Distributed by Voodoo Films
Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Distributed by Bad Unicorn
The Beasts / As bestas (Spain, France)
Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Distributed by Transilvania Film
Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
Distributed by Bad Unicorn
Saint Omer (France)
Directed by Alice Diop
Distributed by Independența Film