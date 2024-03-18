18-03-2024

Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom Scores Most Nominations at 18th Gopo Awards

By
    Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom Scores Most Nominations at 18th Gopo Awards credit: premiilegopo.ro

    BUCHAREST: The Romanian/Hungarian feature film Freedom / Libertate directed by Tudor Giurgiu scored 14 nominations at the 18th edition of the Gopo Awards, followed by Mihai Mincan’s debut feature To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)  with 13 nods. Veterans like Radu Jude and Cristi Puiu received lesser nominations for their new films.

    Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia) scored 11 nods, while Puiu’s MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France) scored 6 nods, the same as Cătălin Saizescu’s The Dream / Visul.

    Bogdan Mirică’s thriller Boss has 9 nominations.

    This year, 32 feature and long documentary films that premiered in cinemas and on platforms in 2023 were submitted.

    The 18th edition of the Gopo Awards will be held at the National Theatre “I.L. Caragiale” in Bucharest on 29 April 2024.

    The Gopo Awards are organised by Romanian Film Promotion with support from the Romanian Film CentreDacin Sara and Babel Communications.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Long Film:

    Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Directed by Bogdan Mirică
    Produced by 42 Km Film
    Coproduced by Les Films Fauves, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg

    Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu 
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the National Film Institute – Hungary

    MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
    Directed by Cristi Puiu
    Produced by Mandragora, Block Media Management
    Coproduced by Shellac, actoriedefilm.ro, Chainsaw Europe, Youbesc

    Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude 
    Produced by 4Proof FilmmicroFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan 
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Studio Bauhaus, Screening EmotionsBackground Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Center

    Best Director:

    Bogdan Mirică for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Tudor Giurgiu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Cristi Puiu for MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
    Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Mihai Mincan for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:

    Diana Gheorghian in Dark Ages (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tom Wilson
    Produced by 42 Km Film
    Coproduced by Cinemotif Films 
    Supported by theRomanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund

    Adelaida Perjoiu in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
    Bianca Cuculici in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
    Ilinca Manolache in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

    Cătălina Moga in Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
    Directed by Andrei Tănase
    Produced by Domestic Film
    Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:

    Laurențiu Bănescu in Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Alex Calangiu in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Niko Becker in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Soliman Cruz in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

    Vlad Logigan in The Dream / Visul (Romania)
    Directed by Cătălin Saizescu
    Produced by Nerv Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

    Coca Bloos in Another Lottery Ticket / Încă două lozuri (Romania)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Actoriedefilm.ro

    Mirela Oprișor in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Otilia Panainte in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
    Dorina Lazăr in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

    Maria Popistașu in Taxi Drivers / Taximetriști (Romania)
    Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu
    Produced by Bold Film Studio
    Coproduced by Tangaj ProductionAvanpost Media

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

    Mimi Brănescu in Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Cătălin Herlo in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Cuzin Toma in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Iulian Postelnicu in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Șerban Pavlu in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

    Best Scriptwriter:

    Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Cristi Puiu for MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)
    Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Mihai Mincan for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Andrei Tănase for Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)

    Best Cinematography:

    Andrei Butică for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Alex Sterian for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Marius Panduru for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    George Chiper-Lillemark for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Tudor Mircea for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

    Best Editing:

    Șerban Georgescu for The Case of Engineer Ursu / Cazul inginerului Ursu (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Șerban Georgescu, Liviu Tofan
    Produced by Kolectiv Film
    Coproduced by Victoria Film, Fundația "Gheorghe Ursu", Asociația Follow Art
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Dragoș Apetri, Cătălin Cristuțiu, Vlad Petri for Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran),  Documentary
    Directed by Vlad Petri   
    Produced by Activ Docs
    Coproduced by Restart
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost RomaniaChainsaw Europe StudioDacin SaraUPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

    Reka Lemhenyi for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Cătălin Cristuțiu for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Dragoș Apetri for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

    Best Sound:

    Alexandru Dragomir, Niklas Skarp for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Tamás Székely, André Rigaut for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

    Krzysztof Stasiak, Alexandru Dumitru, Maciej Pawłowski, Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Dragoș Cătărău for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
    Produced by MicroFILM, Extreme Emotions, Pandora Film
    Coproduced by Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, HiFilm Productions, in association with Visual Walkabout, nomada.solo, Aeroplan StudiosXANF, Les Films d’Antoine, Wunderlust
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian public television TVR

    Hrvoje Radnic, Marius Leftărache, Marian Bălan, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Benjamin Laurent for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

    Best Original Music:

    Marius Leftărache for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Piotr Kurek for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)
    Alexei Țurcan for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

    Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Călin Torsan for Warboy (Romania, Republic of Moldova)
    Directed by Marian Crisan
    Produced by Rova Film
    Coproduced by Parmis Film, Chainsaw Europe, Forest Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Moldovan National Film Centre, Cinema City Romania 

    Best Production Designer:

    Iulia Fulicea, Victor Fulicea for Another Lottery Ticket / Încă două lozuri (Romania)
    Vali Ighigheanu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Anca Lazăr for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)
    Iulia Fulicea for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Corina Grămoșteanu for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

    Best Costume Designer:

    Dana Păpăruz for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Viorica Petrovici for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Iulia Fulicea for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Corina Grămoșteanu for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

    Gabriela Crețan for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)
    Petya Simeonova, Domnica Bodogan for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Margareta Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Sandra Potamian for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Raluca Moldoveanu, Elena Tudor for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

    Best Debut Film:

    Nora / De ce mă cheamă Nora când cerul meu e senin (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Carla Maria Teahă
    Produced by Wearebasca

    Mrs. Buică / Doamna Buică (Romania, USA), Documentary
    Directed by Eugene Buică
    Produced by Doi Lei Și O Chiflă

    The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu
    Produced by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu

    To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan 

    Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
    Directed by Andrei Tănase

    Best Documentary:

    A Cautionary Tale / Cum să fiu mort dacă-s viu? (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu
    Produced by Tangaj Production
    Coproduced by Vernon Films
    Supported by Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National Television, the Sabam Fund

    Nora / De ce mă cheamă Nora când cerul meu e senin (Romania)
    Directed by Carla Maria Teahă

    Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran),
    Directed by Vlad Petri

    Mrs Buică / Doamna Buică (Romania, USA)
    Directed by Eugene Buică

    The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania)
    Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu

    Eagles from Țaga / Vulturii din Țaga (Romania, Slovakia) 
    Directed by Adina Popescu and Iulian Ghervase
    Produced by Wearebasca
    Coproduced by Two Doc, Adjust Media

    Best Short Film:

    Where No Ships Go / Acolo unde bărcile nu ajung (Romania)
    Directed by Vlad Buzăianu

    The Night Practice / Antrenamentul de noapte (Romania)
    Directed by Bogdan Alecsandru

    Two Words, Three Lies / Două vorbe, trei minciuni (Romania)
    Directed by Ioachim Stroe

    Hanna & Flóra (Romania)
    Directed by Nagy Márton

    Between the Edges of the Day / Între marginile zilei (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Lăcătuș

    Whole Family / Toate neamurile (Romania)
    Directed by Alexandra Diaconu

    Best Newcomer:

    Anca Munteanu in short fiction film Berliner Kindl (Romania)
    Directed by Lucia Chicoș

    Andreea Chiper, Andrei Voineag for directing and editing short documentary Dancing at My Parents’ Wedding / Dansez și eu la nunta părinților mei (Romania)
    Una Toma in Dark Ages (Romania, UK)
    Cristina Iliescu for directing short film A Flat Is Born / S-a născut un loc

    Niko Becker in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Daniel Bâliș in Warboy (Romania, Republic of Moldova)

    Best European Film:

    Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)
    Directed by Justine Triet
    Distributed by Voodoo Films

    Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont
    Distributed by Bad Unicorn

    The Beasts / As bestas (Spain, France)
    Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen
    Distributed by Transilvania Film

    Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
    Distributed by Bad Unicorn

    Saint Omer (France)
    Directed by Alice Diop
    Distributed by Independența Film

