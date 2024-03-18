Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom Scores Most Nominations at 18th Gopo Awards

BUCHAREST: The Romanian/Hungarian feature film Freedom / Libertate directed by Tudor Giurgiu scored 14 nominations at the 18th edition of the Gopo Awards , followed by Mihai Mincan’s debut feature To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic) with 13 nods. Veterans like Radu Jude and Cristi Puiu received lesser nominations for their new films.

Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia) scored 11 nods, while Puiu’s MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France) scored 6 nods, the same as Cătălin Saizescu’s The Dream / Visul.

Bogdan Mirică’s thriller Boss has 9 nominations.

This year, 32 feature and long documentary films that premiered in cinemas and on platforms in 2023 were submitted.

The 18th edition of the Gopo Awards will be held at the National Theatre “I.L. Caragiale” in Bucharest on 29 April 2024.

The Gopo Awards are organised by Romanian Film Promotion with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara and Babel Communications.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Long Film:

Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Directed by Bogdan Mirică

Produced by 42 Km Film

Coproduced by Les Films Fauves, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the National Film Institute – Hungary

MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Produced by Mandragora, Block Media Management

Coproduced by Shellac, actoriedefilm.ro, Chainsaw Europe, Youbesc

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Studio Bauhaus, Screening Emotions, Background Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Center

Best Director:

Bogdan Mirică for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Tudor Giurgiu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Cristi Puiu for MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)

Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Mihai Mincan for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Diana Gheorghian in Dark Ages (Romania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tom Wilson

Produced by 42 Km Film

Coproduced by Cinemotif Films

Supported by theRomanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund

Adelaida Perjoiu in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)

Bianca Cuculici in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)

Ilinca Manolache in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Cătălina Moga in Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)

Directed by Andrei Tănase

Produced by Domestic Film

Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Laurențiu Bănescu in Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Alex Calangiu in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Niko Becker in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Soliman Cruz in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Vlad Logigan in The Dream / Visul (Romania)

Directed by Cătălin Saizescu

Produced by Nerv Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Coca Bloos in Another Lottery Ticket / Încă două lozuri (Romania)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Actoriedefilm.ro

Mirela Oprișor in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Otilia Panainte in MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)

Dorina Lazăr in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Maria Popistașu in Taxi Drivers / Taximetriști (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

Produced by Bold Film Studio

Coproduced by Tangaj Production, Avanpost Media

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mimi Brănescu in Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Cătălin Herlo in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Cuzin Toma in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Iulian Postelnicu in Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Șerban Pavlu in Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Best Scriptwriter:

Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Cristi Puiu for MMXX (Romania, Republic of Moldova, France)

Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Mihai Mincan for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Andrei Tănase for Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)

Best Cinematography:

Andrei Butică for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Alex Sterian for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Marius Panduru for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

George Chiper-Lillemark for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Tudor Mircea for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

Best Editing:

Șerban Georgescu for The Case of Engineer Ursu / Cazul inginerului Ursu (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Șerban Georgescu, Liviu Tofan

Produced by Kolectiv Film

Coproduced by Victoria Film, Fundația "Gheorghe Ursu", Asociația Follow Art

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Dragoș Apetri, Cătălin Cristuțiu, Vlad Petri for Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran), Documentary

Directed by Vlad Petri

Produced by Activ Docs

Coproduced by Restart

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost Romania, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Dacin Sara, UPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

Reka Lemhenyi for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Cătălin Cristuțiu for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Dragoș Apetri for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Best Sound:

Alexandru Dragomir, Niklas Skarp for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Tamás Székely, André Rigaut for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Krzysztof Stasiak, Alexandru Dumitru, Maciej Pawłowski, Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Dragoș Cătărău for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

Produced by MicroFILM, Extreme Emotions, Pandora Film

Coproduced by Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, HiFilm Productions, in association with Visual Walkabout, nomada.solo, Aeroplan Studios, XANF, Les Films d’Antoine, Wunderlust

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian public television TVR

Hrvoje Radnic, Marius Leftărache, Marian Bălan, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Benjamin Laurent for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Best Original Music:

Marius Leftărache for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Piotr Kurek for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)

Alexei Țurcan for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Călin Torsan for Warboy (Romania, Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Marian Crisan

Produced by Rova Film

Coproduced by Parmis Film, Chainsaw Europe, Forest Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Moldovan National Film Centre, Cinema City Romania

Best Production Designer:

Iulia Fulicea, Victor Fulicea for Another Lottery Ticket / Încă două lozuri (Romania)

Vali Ighigheanu for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Anca Lazăr for Mammalia (Romania, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, UK)

Iulia Fulicea for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Corina Grămoșteanu for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

Best Costume Designer:

Dana Păpăruz for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Viorica Petrovici for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Radu Jude for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Iulia Fulicea for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Corina Grămoșteanu for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Gabriela Crețan for Boss (Romania, Luxembourg, Sweden)

Petya Simeonova, Domnica Bodogan for Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Margareta Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu for Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Sandra Potamian for To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Raluca Moldoveanu, Elena Tudor for The Dream / Visul (Romania)

Best Debut Film:

Nora / De ce mă cheamă Nora când cerul meu e senin (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Carla Maria Teahă

Produced by Wearebasca

Mrs. Buică / Doamna Buică (Romania, USA), Documentary

Directed by Eugene Buică

Produced by Doi Lei Și O Chiflă

The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu

Produced by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu

To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)

Directed by Andrei Tănase

Best Documentary:

A Cautionary Tale / Cum să fiu mort dacă-s viu? (Romania, UK)

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

Produced by Tangaj Production

Coproduced by Vernon Films

Supported by Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National Television, the Sabam Fund

Nora / De ce mă cheamă Nora când cerul meu e senin (Romania)

Directed by Carla Maria Teahă

Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran),

Directed by Vlad Petri

Mrs Buică / Doamna Buică (Romania, USA)

Directed by Eugene Buică

The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters / Pocalul. Despre fii si fiice (Romania)

Directed by Cătălina Tesăr and Dana Bunescu

Eagles from Țaga / Vulturii din Țaga (Romania, Slovakia)

Directed by Adina Popescu and Iulian Ghervase

Produced by Wearebasca

Coproduced by Two Doc, Adjust Media

Best Short Film:

Where No Ships Go / Acolo unde bărcile nu ajung (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Buzăianu

The Night Practice / Antrenamentul de noapte (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Alecsandru

Two Words, Three Lies / Două vorbe, trei minciuni (Romania)

Directed by Ioachim Stroe

Hanna & Flóra (Romania)

Directed by Nagy Márton

Between the Edges of the Day / Între marginile zilei (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Lăcătuș

Whole Family / Toate neamurile (Romania)

Directed by Alexandra Diaconu

Best Newcomer:

Anca Munteanu in short fiction film Berliner Kindl (Romania)

Directed by Lucia Chicoș

Andreea Chiper, Andrei Voineag for directing and editing short documentary Dancing at My Parents’ Wedding / Dansez și eu la nunta părinților mei (Romania)

Una Toma in Dark Ages (Romania, UK)

Cristina Iliescu for directing short film A Flat Is Born / S-a născut un loc

Niko Becker in To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Daniel Bâliș in Warboy (Romania, Republic of Moldova)

Best European Film:

Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)

Directed by Justine Triet

Distributed by Voodoo Films

Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

The Beasts / As bestas (Spain, France)

Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Distributed by Transilvania Film

Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

Saint Omer (France)

Directed by Alice Diop

Distributed by Independența Film