Romanian Showcase of Creative Entertainment at 2024 Cannes Lions

BUCHAREST: Nine Romanian companies were showcased through the umbrella A Romanian Showcase of Creative Entertainment at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (17 – 21 June 2024).

“It was an unforgettable week at Cannes Lions! We're beyond grateful for the amazing experiences, inspiring moments, and the opportunity to connect with so many creative minds. A huge thank you to everyone who visited us and shared their ideas and enthusiasm. Your support means the world to us!”, posted on Facebook the Romanian Advertising and Media Association, which organised the showcase together with the Federation of Creative Industries Employers (FEPIC) and the Romanian Investments and International Trade Agency.

FEPIC is the only nationally representative employers' federation active in the Creative Industries sector in Romania.

The list of the companies presented at 2024 Cannes Lions included Copera Branding, Exploratist, Godmother, Idea Film, Men in Black, pastel, Pastel Experience, Professional Film Partners and YME (Your Marketing Experts).

Sponsored statement