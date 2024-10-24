The New Year That Never Came Sold to Benelux and Spain

The New Year that Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu

BUCHAREST: Bogdan Mureșanu’s debut feature The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost, has been sold by Cercamon to Imago in Benelux and Flamingo in Spain.

This Romanian/Serbian coproduction received four official and collateral awards at the 81st Venice Film Festival 2024, including the Horizons Award for Best Film and the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in Orizzonti and parallel sections. During the festival, The New Year That Never Came was sold to Memento Distribution in France.

Mureșanu produced the film through Kinotopia in association with Romania’s Chainsaw Europe, and in coproduction with the Romanian National Television (SRTv) and Serbia’s All Inclusive Films, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and Creative Europe MEDIA. The project was financed by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, CNC, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Istituto Rumeno di Cultura e Ricerca Umanistica di Venezia, DACIN SARA, UCIN and Film Center Serbia.

Ada Solomon (Nomada Solo), Viorel Chesaru (Chainsaw Europe), Vanja Kovacevic (All Inclusive, Serbia), are the coproducers of the film, alongside Claudia Nedelcu Duca from the Romanian National Television. The executive producers are Irina Enea and Bogdan Luca, while Theo Nissim, Dan Burlac, Adrian Văncică and Adriana Bumbeș are associate producers.

In Romania, the film was released by Forum Film Romania on 24 September 2024 and after the first week, it topped the weekly box office with 109,570 EUR / 545,051 RON gross.