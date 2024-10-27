Winners of 2024 International Documentary Festival Astra Film

SIBIU: The Czech/Polish documentary Forest by Lidia Duda received the award for Best Film in the Central and Eastern Europe section, while Rising up at Night by Nelson Makengo was awarded Best Film in the Emerging Voices in Documentary competition at the 31st International Documentary Festival Astra Film , held in Sibiu 20 – 27 October 2024.

Alice On and Off by Isabela Tent won Best Film in the Romania section.

The winners were also announced in the Docschool category, as well as in the DocTank Special Programme, where eight projects were showcased.

Over 100 documentaries from all over the world were screened at the festival, of which 39 will screen online and only in Romania till 10 November 2024.

The International Documentary Festival Astra Film is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

In 2021, the festival was included by the European Film Academy on the list of festivals eligible to make direct nominations for the European Film Awards.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Emerging Voices in Documentary Film Section:

Best Film:

Rising up at Night / Tongo Saa (Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso, Congo, Qatar)

Directed by Nelson Makengo

Best Director:

Farahnaz Sharifi for My Stolen Planet / Sayyareye Dozdide Shodeye Man (Germany, Iran)

Central and Eastern Europe Section:

Best Film:

Forest / LAS (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Lidia Duda

Best Director:

Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc for TATA (Romania)

Romania Section:

Best Film:

Alice On and Off (Romania)

Directed by Isabela Tent

Best Director:

Alexandra Gulea for Maia - Portrait with Hands / Maia – Portret cu mâini (Romania)

Special Mention:

Adrian Dohotaru for The Death of Iosif Zagor / Moartea lui Iosif Zagor (Romania)

Student Section:

Best Film:

Dreams about Putin (Portugal, Belgium, Hungary)

Directed by Nastia Korkia and Vlad Fishez

Best Director:

Paula Ďurinová for Constant – A Homage to the Apartment (Germany, Slovakia)

Special Mention:

Night All Day (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Daniel Țîcu

DocTank Special Programme Awards:

Astra Film Doc Tank Emerging Voices Award:

The Digs (Romania)

Directed by Diana Munteanu

Astra DocTank Postproduction Award:

How Come We Ended Up Here (Romania, USA)

Directed by Toma Peiu and Luiza Pârvu

Astra DocTank Consultancy Award:

RATAFÁK – Puppet of Fear (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Vaňous

Astra DocTank East Silver Market Award:

Love Porn (Romania)

Directed by Ruxandra Gubernat

