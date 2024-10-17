Ro Creativity: A Romanian Showcase of Creative Entertainment at MIPCOM Cannes 2024

BUCHAREST: Seven companies will be showcased through the umbrella A Romanian Showcase of Creative Entertainment at the prestigious MIPCOM Cannes, taking place 21 – 24 October 2024. Meet them at the Palais des Festivals -1, J11.

The showcase is put in place by the Romanian Advertising and Media Association together with the Federation of Creative Industries Employers (FEPIC) and the Romanian Investments and International Trade Agency.

FEPIC is the only nationally representative employers' federation active in the Creative Industries sector in Romania.

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling journey through the world of television entertainment? Look no further than the Romanian TV Entertainment production companies, where creativity knows no bounds, and success stories are born!

Why Choose Romanian TV Entertainment Production Companies?

Innovative Ideas: We thrive on pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling

Competitive Costs: Romanian production offers cost-effective solutions without compromising quality

Multilingual Talent: Our diverse talent pool can cater to projects in multiple languages

Strategic Location: Romania's picturesque landscapes provide versatile shooting options

Rich Culture: Draw inspiration from our country's rich history, traditions, and folklore

Meet the Exhibitors!

23Film/AH Media Pro

23 Film is a dynamic boutique production company that specialises in creating an array of captivating visual content, spanning from thought-provoking documentaries to high-impact feature films. With a dedicated team and a network of creative collaborators, we pride ourselves on our ability to craft engaging movies, fashion films, documentaries and cutting edge new media content.

Our mission is clear: to produce powerful, interactive, and socially relevant content that resonates with audiences across the globe. Our commitment to making an impact is unwavering, and we work tirelessly to ensure our creations reach as wide an audience as possible.

Currently, we've successfully completed postproduction for our latest feature film, Friday the 3rd, a challenging project that was shot during the pandemic. Simultaneously, we're in the final stages of postproduction for an online documentary-series focusing on the Roma people, a project that embodies our commitment to exploring diverse narratives.

As we continue to expand our horizons, we're eager to offer our production services to potential partners, ensuring that their creative visions come to life.

Additionally, we're actively engaged in developing IP pitches to attract potential investors, fuelling our passion for innovative storytelling in the digital age.

E :

P : (+40) 740 175 899

W : www.23film.ro

Akasha Pictures

Akasha Pictures is a film production company dedicated to the creation and development of original content. We are actively involved in every phase of the filmmaking process, encompassing preproduction, production, postproduction and distribution.

Led by Romanian screenwriter and film director Sabin Rusu, Akasha Pictures currently focuses on three main genres: Drama, Science Fiction, and Fantasy. Our primary goal is to create cinematic experiences that immerse audiences in worlds they have never seen before but would love to explore.

With each project, Akasha Pictures combines creativity and technology, constantly exploring innovative techniques to tell our stories. We are committed to collaborating with fresh talent from around the globe and partnering with companies that can help us showcase our projects to a wider audience.

We emphasise productions that highlight the international nature of storytelling, working with diverse talents and crews to bring authenticity and richness to every character on screen. By integrating various cultural perspectives and experiences, we ensure that our narratives resonate with audiences from different backgrounds.

Driven by a deep passion for world-building, storytelling, and immersive characters, Akasha Pictures aims to become a significant name in the global film industry.

E :

P : (+40) 774 481 565

W : www.instagram.com/akashapics

Clody Design

Clody.design is a dynamic creative agency at the forefront of visual storytelling. Specialising in a comprehensive range of design services including advertising materials, branding, logos, illustrations, animations, print, and website development, we bring visions to life with a touch of artistic finesse.

Our portfolio is a testament to our commitment to excellence. From crafting memorable brand identities to producing engaging animations, every project is a fusion of creativity and

strategic thinking. We believe that design should not only captivate but also effectively communicate the essence of a brand.

With a client-centric approach, Clody.design tailors each project to surpass expectations. Our experienced team meticulously crafts designs that resonate, ensuring that every piece of work is a true reflection of the client's vision and goals. Whether catering to local businesses or international enterprises, our adaptability shines through in every endeavour.

What sets Clody.design apart is our unwavering dedication to innovation. We stay abreast of the latest design trends and technologies, ensuring that our clients receive cutting-edge solutions that stand the test of time.

In essence, Clody.design is more than a design agency; it's a partner in shaping compelling visual narratives. Join us on a journey to transform concepts into captivating designs that leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. Together, let's turn visions into vibrant realities.

E :

P : (+40) 758 088 658

W : www.clody.design

Clody Studio

Clody.studio is a pillar of creativity in the visual arts landscape, offering a broad spectrum of design solutions that encompass advertising content, brand evolution, logo design, illustrations, animations, print media, web development, and more. Our essence lies in transforming ideas into reality, embellished with a distinctive artistic flair and underpinned by strategic depth.

Our portfolio stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. It showcases our prowess in creating impactful brand identities, compelling animations, and more, each project a blend of innovative creativity and thoughtful strategy. At Clody.studio, we believe design should mesmerise while precisely conveying a brand's values.

Extending our creative horizon, we take pride in our contributions to the television production sector, crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences. Moreover, we specialise in the production of animated content, offering a realm of imagination where vibrant characters and stories come to life, further enriching our diverse suite of services.

E :

P : (+40) 763 380 294

Filmlab

FILMLAB was established in 2007, specialising in cinematic storytelling. Its portfolio is diverse, including award- winning documentaries and commissioned works for prominent clients like HBO Europe, IKEA, Amnesty International, BBC World Service and more. The company's dedication to excellence has garnered numerous awards and accolades, cementing its reputation in the European film industry.

Its commitment to creativity and innovation continues to drive its success, making it a sought-after partner for both artistic and commercial projects.

E :

P : (+40) 745 520 510

W : www.filmuldepiatra.com

Limited Edition

Limited Edition, based in Transylvania, specialises in custom video production with a strong emphasis on original concepts. Owned and creatively directed by Ovidiu Buta, a well-known international stylist, the company prides itself on creating unique and tailored content that stands out in a crowded market. Buta’s expertise in fashion and design infuses the projects with a distinctive flair, ensuring that each video reflects a high level of creativity and aesthetic quality.

Their services span various genres, including corporate videos, artistic projects, and promotional content, all designed to resonate deeply with audiences. The team collaborates closely with clients, ensuring that every project not only meets but exceeds expectations, capturing the essence of the brand.

With a dedication to pushing creative boundaries, Limited Edition often incorporates local culture and themes that enhance storytelling. Their commitment to originality ensures that each project is fresh and engaging, making a lasting impact. By combining high-quality production with imaginative ideas, Ovidiu Buta and his team aim to deliver compelling visuals that effectively communicate their clients’ messages, positioning Limited Edition as a leader in custom video production.

E :

P : (+40) 728 310 311

W : www.ovidiubuta.com

Headline Management Agency (HLM)

Headline Management Agency (HLM) is the largest stand-up comedy agency in Romania, representing over 30 of the country’s top comedians. Our mission is to elevate the Romanian

humor scene, discovering, developing, and empowering fresh talent while supporting established names. We specialise in communication, marketing, and management strategies tailored to help comedians express their humor in all its forms.

Founded by Călin Crețu in 2011, the agency has evolved into one of Romania’s leading comedy promoters. With over 12 years of experience in talent management and events production, Călin has worked with more than 100 Romanian and international artists. His team of professionals has successfully managed hundreds of projects both locally and abroad.

HLM offers guidance and platforms for content creation, including producing and developing YouTube shows (Roast Battle, The Mic, McN Podcast, Colegi de cameră) and providing social contexts for creative expression.

Since 2020, HLM has expanded not only into online but also in cinema projects (Teoria Conspirației, the first Romanian stand-up special released in cinemas, Hai, Romania – the first documentary about Romanian Golden Age football generation released in cinemas and the upcoming 2025 film Mentorii in coproduction with Untold Universe), positioning itself as a leader in the entertainment industry.

E :

P : (+40) 741 143 314

W : www.headliners.ro

Click HERE to see the catalogue.

