Successful 15th Edition for Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

BUCHAREST: The 15th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest , a festival initiated by Cristian Mungiu, continued the tradition of having several industry events as a complement to the screenings of films from the 2024 Cannes selection.

They included a work in progress selection, the script contest Write a Screenplay for…, From Book to Film contest (both organised with Pro TV), as well as Managing Talents, a platform for Romanian actors.

Nearly 400 actors took part in the casting organised for Tales from the Golden Age 3 / Amintiri din Epoca de Aur 3, directed by Ioana Uricaru and produced by Cristian Mungiu through Mobra Films. The third part of the series started in 2009 is due to be shot in 2025.

The 15th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest was held in Bucharest (25 October to 3 November) as well as Arad, Cluj-Napoca, and Iasi. Film critic Kristin Thompson and director Ali Abbasi were among the festival’s guests.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest is organised by Asociația Cinemascop, Voodoo Films and Vent D’Est.

WINNERS:

Audience Award:

TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands), Documentary

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max, 100%

Funded by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab. It also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN)

Work in Progress Winners:

Avanpost Award:

Sorella di Clausura (Romania)

Directed by Ivana Mladenovic

Produced by microFILM

On Their Own / De capul lor (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

Produced by Libra Film (librafilm.net)

Coproduced by Indyca

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian tax credit scheme, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA (for development)

Abator Postproduction Award:

The Soldier's Journey (Ukraine, Romania, the Netherlands)

Directed by Helena Maksyom

Produced by Adrian Pirvu Production

Coproduced by Perennial Lens

Write a Screenplay For … Crime Drama Awards:

Feature Film Award:

Your World / Lumea ta / Deine Welt

Written by Inna Cebotari, Volker Schmidt

TV Miniseries Award:

Abisul se uită și el în tine

Written by Daniel Oltean

From Book to Film Award:

Sora lui Colacel

Written by Lavinia Braniste