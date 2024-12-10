Romania Introduces Financial Support for Minority Coproductions

BUCHAREST: The Romanian Government has approved an amendment to the Ordinance on Cinematography, which includes, among others, a new section for minority coproductions in the grants contest organised by the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ).

Until now, the minority coproductions were competing alongside Romanian projects in the Feature Film, Documentary and Animated Film categories.

Also, the secrecy of scripts will be eliminated, and the financing through direct repayable credit will be replaced with non-repayable subsidies, according to European practices.

Legal entities (the advertising agent, the intermediary company purchasing advertising minutes or the economic operator purchasing advertising minutes) will be able to directly finance the production of films and television series, by allocating up to 1% of the value of advertising minutes, at the request of television stations, after notification sent to the Romanian Film Centre.