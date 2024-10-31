GRANTS: Projects by Mungiu, Puiu, Muntean Receive Support from Romanian CNC

BUCHAREST: The Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) has announced the first production grants for 2024 in the feature film, debut feature, thematic feature film, documentary and animated film categories. Cristian Mungiu’s new directorial project, Fjord, received the biggest amount of 703,538 EUR / 3.5 m RON.

Other 14 feature films, including new projects by Cristi Puiu, Radu Muntean, Bogdan George Apetri and Emanuel Pârvu, as well as two minority coproductions directed by Bulgarian director Svetla Tsortsorkova and Serbian director Srđan Dragojević, received production backing. In all, 4.08 m EUR / 20.3 m RON were distributed in the Feature Film category.

Four debut features received a total of 1,135,724 EUR / 5.65 m RON, while other four thematic feature films received a total of 918,766 EUR / 4,570,676 RON in production funding.

Twelve long and short documentaries counting Andrei Dăscălescu, Matt Sarnecki, Mariam Chachia, Katarína Jonisová, Miroslav Jelok and Aleksandar Nikolic among their directors were allotted funding of 804,052 EUR / 4 m RON.

The Romanian Film Centre also backed the production of 14 short fiction films directed among others by Radu Jude and Radu Muntean, nine short animated films, and also allotted script development grants for eight feature film projects.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.