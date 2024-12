OBITUARY: Romanian Actor Mircea Diaconu

BUCHAREST: Acclaimed Romanian film and theatre actor Mircea Diacon has died at 74. He played in some of the most loved Romanian films of all times, including Why Are the Bells Tolling, Mitică? / De ce trag clopotele, Mitică? (1990) by Lucian Pintilie and Asphalt Tango (1996) by Nae Caranfil, alongside Charlotte Rampling.

His most notable roles include: Stone Wedding / Nunta de piatră (1972) by Dan Pița and Mircea Veroiu, Filip the Good / Filip cel bun (1972) by Dan Pița, Red Apples / Mere roșii (1975) and Sequences / Secvențe (1982) by Alexandru Tatos, and Asphalt Tango / Asfalt Tango (1996, produced by Domino Film) and Philantropy / Filantropica (2002, Domino Film) by Nae Caranfil.

After a prolific career in cinema and theatre, he started a political career in 2008, becoming a senator and lately a Member of the European Parliament. He ran for president in 2019.