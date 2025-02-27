27-02-2025

Selection for SMART7 Competition 2025 Announced

    Internal Zero by Eugen Jebeleanu Internal Zero by Eugen Jebeleanu source: TIFF.ro, copyright: Marineci

    VILNIUS: The 3rd edition of the SMART7 Competition includes seven films by emerging directors such as Laurynas Bareisa, Eugen Jebeleanu and Kamila Tarabura.

    All the films will screen in the seven European festivals of the network starting with the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (17 – 20 March 2025) and continuing with the Transilvania International Film Festival (13 - 22 June 2025).

    The SMART7 network also includes IndieLisboa IFF (Portugal), FILMADRID IFF (Spain), New Horizons IFF (Poland), Reykjavik IFF (Iceland) and Thessaloniki IFF (Greece).

    At the end of the festival season, an international jury of young film professionals will choose the winning director, who will receive a 5,000 EUR prize. 

    SMART7 Selection:

    As Silence Passes By / Por donde pasa el silencio (Spain)
    Directed by Sandra Romero

    Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of LatviaEurimagesLRT, the Latvian broadcaster

    Epilogues / Missir (Iceland, Belgium, Norway)
    Directed by Ari Alexander Ergis Magnússon

    Hanami (Portugal, Cape Verde, Switzerland)
    Directed by Denise Fernandes

    Internal Zero / Interior Zero (Romania)
    Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
    Produced by Icon Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania 

    Meat / Kreas (Greece)
    Directed by Dimitris Nakos

    Travel Essentials / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Kamila Tarabura  
    Produced by ATM GrupaRiva Filmproduktion
    Coproduced by Canal+ PolskaATM SystemWajda Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein

    Click HERE for more information.

