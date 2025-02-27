Selection for SMART7 Competition 2025 Announced

Internal Zero by Eugen Jebeleanu

VILNIUS: The 3rd edition of the SMART7 Competition includes seven films by emerging directors such as Laurynas Bareisa, Eugen Jebeleanu and Kamila Tarabura.

All the films will screen in the seven European festivals of the network starting with the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (17 – 20 March 2025) and continuing with the Transilvania International Film Festival (13 - 22 June 2025).

The SMART7 network also includes IndieLisboa IFF (Portugal), FILMADRID IFF (Spain), New Horizons IFF (Poland), Reykjavik IFF (Iceland) and Thessaloniki IFF (Greece).

At the end of the festival season, an international jury of young film professionals will choose the winning director, who will receive a 5,000 EUR prize.

SMART7 Selection:

As Silence Passes By / Por donde pasa el silencio (Spain)

Directed by Sandra Romero

Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster

Epilogues / Missir (Iceland, Belgium, Norway)

Directed by Ari Alexander Ergis Magnússon

Hanami (Portugal, Cape Verde, Switzerland)

Directed by Denise Fernandes

Internal Zero / Interior Zero (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Produced by Icon Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania

Meat / Kreas (Greece)

Directed by Dimitris Nakos

Travel Essentials / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Kamila Tarabura

Produced by ATM Grupa, Riva Filmproduktion

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, ATM System, Wajda Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein

