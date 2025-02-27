Selection for SMART7 Competition 2025 Announced

All the films will screen in the seven European festivals of the network starting with the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (17 – 20 March 2025) and continuing with the Transilvania International Film Festival (13 - 22 June 2025).
The SMART7 network also includes IndieLisboa IFF (Portugal), FILMADRID IFF (Spain), New Horizons IFF (Poland), Reykjavik IFF (Iceland) and Thessaloniki IFF (Greece).
At the end of the festival season, an international jury of young film professionals will choose the winning director, who will receive a 5,000 EUR prize.
SMART7 Selection:
As Silence Passes By / Por donde pasa el silencio (Spain)
Directed by Sandra Romero
Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster
Epilogues / Missir (Iceland, Belgium, Norway)
Directed by Ari Alexander Ergis Magnússon
Hanami (Portugal, Cape Verde, Switzerland)
Directed by Denise Fernandes
Internal Zero / Interior Zero (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Produced by Icon Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania
Meat / Kreas (Greece)
Directed by Dimitris Nakos
Travel Essentials / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Kamila Tarabura
Produced by ATM Grupa, Riva Filmproduktion
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, ATM System, Wajda Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein
Click HERE for more information.