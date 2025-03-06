Open Call for Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency 2025

BUCHAREST: Applications for the 11th edition of the Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency , which will take place 9 – 16 September 2025 in a rural setting in Romania, are now open.

Eight international projects will be selected by Pustnik co-founders, writer-directors Andreea Borțun (Romania) and Bryn Chainey (UK/Australia).

The deadline for submissions is 19 April 2025. All applicants will be informed about the outcome of their submissions by the end of June 2025.

There are no application or participation fees: the residents solely need to cover their international transport. Applicants must be writers/directors who haven’t had a feature-length screenplay already produced, or screenwriters with a previous experience of maximum one feature film co-written with somebody else. Applicants are also required to have a previous screenwriting credit on a short fiction film that has screened at an internationally renowned festival (see here).

The residency is organised by the T.E.T.A. Association (Romania).

