Gopo Awards 2025 Nominations

A total of 42 long films have been submitted for the Best Film category, which includes feature films as well as documentaries.
Alice On & Off by Isabela Țenț is nominated in several categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Debut Film and Best Editing.
Emanuel Pârvu, the director of Three Kilometers to the End of the World, is also nominated in the Best Actor category for Călin Peter Netzer’s Familiar.
The Gopo Awards Gala 2025 is organised by Romanian Film Promotion with support from the Romanian Film Centre and Babel Communications.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Long Film:
Alice On & Off (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Isabela Țenț
Produced by Luna Film
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Directed by Stere Gulea
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Nasty (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu and Tudor D. Popescu
Produced HDR Evolution, Libra Film
Coproduced by HBO Max, the Romanian Public Television (TVR)
Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Directed by Andrei Cohn
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by Bord Cadre Films
Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by FAMart Association
Coproduced by FAMart Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media
Best Director:
Isabela Țenț for Alice On & Off (Romania)
Bogdan Mureșanu for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Stere Gulea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Andrei Cohn for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Emanuel Pârvu for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Leading Actor:
Adrian Văncică in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Yann Verburgh in The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Adrian Voicu
Produced by Axel Film
Coproduced by Contrast Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center (BNFC)
Emanuel Pârvu in Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)
Directed by Călin Peter Netzer
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduced by Cinema DeFacto, Gaïjin, Volos Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP), Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée - Institut Français, Creative Europe MEDIA of the European Union
Alex Călin in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Doru Bem in Holy Week / Săptămânamare (Romania, Switzerland)
Best Leading Actress:
Nicoleta Hâncu in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Olga Török in Clara (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Sabin Dorohoi
Produced by Western Transylvania Studio
Coproduced by Eyrie Entertainment in collaboration with ZDF and Arte
Rodica Lazăr in Ext. Car. Night / Ext. Mașină. Noapte (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Crețulescu
Produced by Kinosseur, Avanpost Media, Wearebasca
Olimpia Melinte in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Nicoleta Lefter in Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Iulian Postelnicu in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Sergiu Costache in Good Guys Go to Heaven / Băieții buni ajung în rai (Romania)
Directed by Radu Potcoavă
Produced by Wearebasca
Marius Cordoș in The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)
Horațiu Mălăele in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Ciprian Chiricheș in Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Valeriu Andriuță in Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Supporting Actress:
Nicoleta Lefter in The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)
Ana Ciontea in Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)
Angelina Pavel in Horia (Romania, Bulgaria,Serbia)
Directed by Ana Maria Comănescu
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by Klas Film, Biberche Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia
Mara Bugarin in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Alina Berzunțeanu in Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Screenplay:
Bogdan Mureșanu for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Ruxandra Ghițescu for Clara (Romania, Germany)
Andrei Crețulescu for Ext. Car. Night / Ext. Mașină. Noapte (Romania)
Stere Gulea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Andrei Cohn for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Emanuel Pârvu, Miruna Berescu for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Cinematography:
Boróka Biró, Tudor Platon for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Tudor Mircea RSC for Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)
Vivi Drăgan Vasile RSC for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Andrei Butică for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Silviu Stavilă for Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Editing:
Letiția Ștefănescu for Alice On & Off (Romania)
Vanja Kovačević, Mircea Lăcătuș for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Alexandra Gulea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Tudor D Popescu for Nasty (Romania)
Andrei Iancu, Dana Bunescu for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Best Sound:
Sebastian Zsemlye for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Dana Bunescu, Dana Farzanehpour, Cristinel Șirli for Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)
Ioan Filip, Constantin Fleancu, Dan-Ștefan Rucăreanu for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Alexandru Dumitru for Nasty (Romania)
Daniel Soare, Petre Osman, Cristi Călinescu for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Best Original Music:
Mihnea Irimia for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Bendeac
Produced by Vertical Content
Eduard Dąbrowski for Clara (Romania, Germany)
Janja Lončar for Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)
Cristian Lolea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Marius Leftărache, Nikita Dembinski for Nasty (Romania)
Best Production Design:
Iulia Fulicea, Victor Fulicea for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Valentina Ighigheanu for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)
Anca Miron, Sonia Constantinescu for Clara (Romania, Germany)
Cristian Niculescu for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Bogdan Ionescu for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Costumes:
Dana Anghel for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Hilke Muslim for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)
Lumi Mihai, Sybille Gänßlen-Zeit for Clara (Romania, Germany)
Dana Păpăruz for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Viorica Petrovici for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
Iulia Roșeanu, Domnica Bodogan for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Domnica Bodogan, Sandra Potamian for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)
Sandra Potamian, Manuela Tudor for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)
Dora Codiță, Adelina Handuri, Ramona Geamăn for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)
Gabriela Crețan for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Best Debut Film:
Alice On & Off (Romania)
Directed by Isabela Țenț
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Adrian Voicu
Clara (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Sabin Dorohoi
Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Ana Maria Comănescu
Best Documentary:
Alice On & Off (Romania)
Leo Records: Strictly For Our Friends (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Grigore
Produced by Axel Film
Maia – Portrait with Hands / Maia - Portret Cu Mâini (Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Alexandra Gulea
Produced by Anchor Films
Coproduced by Weltfilm GmbH, Trident Film & Media SRL, Vent d’Est
Zagor’s Death / Moartea lui Iosif Zagor (Romania)
Directed by Adi Dohotaru
Produced by Filmways
Eight Postcards from Utopia / Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude Și Christian Ferencz-Flatz
Produced by Saga Film (sagafilm.ro)
Best Short Fiction Film:
Alibaba (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Popa
Centimetric (Romania)
Directed by Philip Găicean
Dansează Regina (Romania)
Directed by Maria Mitulescu
@Tiktok_Cowboy (Romania)
Directed by Anastaseu Ștefan
Best Short Animated Film:
Crescendo (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Munteanu
Fracti (Romania)
Directed by Lavinia Petrache
White Noise (Romania)
Directed by Alexia-Ioana Badea
Best Newcomer:
Neagu Lucas for directing and producing Timing
Ciprian Chiujdea in Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Carina Lăpușneanu in Where Elephants Go / Unde merg elefanții (Romania)
Directed by Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru
Produced by Green Cat Film, Atelier de Film, Avanpost Media
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Mihnea Toma for directing Family Weekend / Weekend in familie (Romania)
Andreea Parfenov for directing (În)Cerc (Romania)
Alin Ciuchi for lensing If I Float / Dacă voi pluti (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Alecsandru
Best European Film:
Io capitano (Italy, Belgium,France)
Directed by Matteo Garrone
Distributed by Bad Unicorn
Kinds of Kindness (Ireland, UK)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Distributed by Forum Film România
About Dry Grasses / Kuru otlar ustune (Turkey, France, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Distributed by Voodoo Films
La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Alice Rohrwacher
Distributed by Independența Film
The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Produced by A24
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Distributed by Bad Unicorn