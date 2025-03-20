Gopo Awards 2025 Nominations

BUCHAREST: The New Year That Never Came and The Moromete Family 3 lead the nominations for the 19th Gopo Awards with 13 nods each, followed by Three Kilometers to the End of the World with 9 nominations. The Gopo Awards Gala will be held at the „I.L. Caragiale” National Theatre in Bucharest on 29 April 2025.

A total of 42 long films have been submitted for the Best Film category, which includes feature films as well as documentaries.

Alice On & Off by Isabela Țenț is nominated in several categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Debut Film and Best Editing.

Emanuel Pârvu, the director of Three Kilometers to the End of the World, is also nominated in the Best Actor category for Călin Peter Netzer’s Familiar.

The Gopo Awards Gala 2025 is organised by Romanian Film Promotion with support from the Romanian Film Centre and Babel Communications.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Long Film:

Alice On & Off (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Isabela Țenț

Produced by Luna Film



The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Directed by Stere Gulea

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Nasty (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu and Tudor D. Popescu

Produced HDR Evolution, Libra Film

Coproduced by HBO Max, the Romanian Public Television (TVR)



Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Directed by Andrei Cohn

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Bord Cadre Films

Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by FAMart Association

Coproduced by FAMart Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media

Best Director:

Isabela Țenț for Alice On & Off (Romania)

Bogdan Mureșanu for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Stere Gulea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Andrei Cohn for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Emanuel Pârvu for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Leading Actor:

Adrian Văncică in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Yann Verburgh in The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Adrian Voicu

Produced by Axel Film

Coproduced by Contrast Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center (BNFC)

Emanuel Pârvu in Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)

Directed by Călin Peter Netzer

Produced by Parada Film

Coproduced by Cinema DeFacto, Gaïjin, Volos Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP), Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée - Institut Français, Creative Europe MEDIA of the European Union

Alex Călin in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Doru Bem in Holy Week / Săptămânamare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Leading Actress:

Nicoleta Hâncu in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Olga Török in Clara (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Sabin Dorohoi

Produced by Western Transylvania Studio

Coproduced by Eyrie Entertainment in collaboration with ZDF and Arte

Rodica Lazăr in Ext. Car. Night / Ext. Mașină. Noapte (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Crețulescu

Produced by Kinosseur, Avanpost Media, Wearebasca

Olimpia Melinte in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Nicoleta Lefter in Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Iulian Postelnicu in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Sergiu Costache in Good Guys Go to Heaven / Băieții buni ajung în rai (Romania)

Directed by Radu Potcoavă

Produced by Wearebasca

Marius Cordoș in The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)

Horațiu Mălăele in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Ciprian Chiricheș in Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Valeriu Andriuță in Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Supporting Actress:

Nicoleta Lefter in The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)

Ana Ciontea in Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)

Angelina Pavel in Horia (Romania, Bulgaria,Serbia)

Directed by Ana Maria Comănescu

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Klas Film, Biberche Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia

Mara Bugarin in The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Alina Berzunțeanu in Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Screenplay:

Bogdan Mureșanu for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Ruxandra Ghițescu for Clara (Romania, Germany)

Andrei Crețulescu for Ext. Car. Night / Ext. Mașină. Noapte (Romania)

Stere Gulea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Andrei Cohn for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Emanuel Pârvu, Miruna Berescu for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Cinematography:

Boróka Biró, Tudor Platon for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Tudor Mircea RSC for Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Vivi Drăgan Vasile RSC for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Andrei Butică for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Silviu Stavilă for Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Editing:

Letiția Ștefănescu for Alice On & Off (Romania)

Vanja Kovačević, Mircea Lăcătuș for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Alexandra Gulea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Tudor D Popescu for Nasty (Romania)

Andrei Iancu, Dana Bunescu for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Sound:

Sebastian Zsemlye for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Dana Bunescu, Dana Farzanehpour, Cristinel Șirli for Familiar (Romania, France, Taiwan)

Ioan Filip, Constantin Fleancu, Dan-Ștefan Rucăreanu for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Alexandru Dumitru for Nasty (Romania)

Daniel Soare, Petre Osman, Cristi Călinescu for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Original Music:

Mihnea Irimia for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Bendeac

Produced by Vertical Content

Eduard Dąbrowski for Clara (Romania, Germany)

Janja Lončar for Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Cristian Lolea for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Marius Leftărache, Nikita Dembinski for Nasty (Romania)

Best Production Design:

Iulia Fulicea, Victor Fulicea for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Valentina Ighigheanu for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)

Anca Miron, Sonia Constantinescu for Clara (Romania, Germany)

Cristian Niculescu for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Bogdan Ionescu for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Costumes:

Dana Anghel for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Hilke Muslim for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)

Lumi Mihai, Sybille Gänßlen-Zeit for Clara (Romania, Germany)

Dana Păpăruz for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Viorica Petrovici for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

Iulia Roșeanu, Domnica Bodogan for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Domnica Bodogan, Sandra Potamian for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)

Sandra Potamian, Manuela Tudor for The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții (Romania)

Dora Codiță, Adelina Handuri, Ramona Geamăn for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Gabriela Crețan for Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Debut Film:

Alice On & Off (Romania)

Directed by Isabela Țenț

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

The Capture / Captura (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Adrian Voicu

Clara (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Sabin Dorohoi

Horia (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Ana Maria Comănescu

Best Documentary:

Alice On & Off (Romania)

Leo Records: Strictly For Our Friends (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Grigore

Produced by Axel Film

Maia – Portrait with Hands / Maia - Portret Cu Mâini (Romania, France, Germany)

Directed by Alexandra Gulea

Produced by Anchor Films

Coproduced by Weltfilm GmbH, Trident Film & Media SRL, Vent d’Est

Zagor’s Death / Moartea lui Iosif Zagor (Romania)

Directed by Adi Dohotaru

Produced by Filmways

Eight Postcards from Utopia / Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude Și Christian Ferencz-Flatz

Produced by Saga Film (sagafilm.ro)

Best Short Fiction Film:

Alibaba (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Popa

Centimetric (Romania)

Directed by Philip Găicean

Dansează Regina (Romania)

Directed by Maria Mitulescu

@Tiktok_Cowboy (Romania)

Directed by Anastaseu Ștefan

Best Short Animated Film:

Crescendo (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Munteanu

Fracti (Romania)

Directed by Lavinia Petrache

White Noise (Romania)

Directed by Alexia-Ioana Badea

Best Newcomer:

Neagu Lucas for directing and producing Timing

Ciprian Chiujdea in Three Kilometers to The End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Carina Lăpușneanu in Where Elephants Go / Unde merg elefanții (Romania)

Directed by Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru

Produced by Green Cat Film, Atelier de Film, Avanpost Media

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Mihnea Toma for directing Family Weekend / Weekend in familie (Romania)

Andreea Parfenov for directing (În)Cerc (Romania)

Alin Ciuchi for lensing If I Float / Dacă voi pluti (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Alecsandru

Best European Film:

Io capitano (Italy, Belgium,France)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

Kinds of Kindness (Ireland, UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Distributed by Forum Film România

About Dry Grasses / Kuru otlar ustune (Turkey, France, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Distributed by Voodoo Films

La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Distributed by Independența Film

The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Distributed by Bad Unicorn