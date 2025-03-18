Year of French Central European Film 2025: The 29th French Film Festival in Romania Ready to Start

BUCHAREST: The 29th French Film Festival will be held 20 - 30 March 2025 in 12 Romanian towns (București, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași, Brașov, Brăila, Arad, Sibiu, Suceava, Sfântu Gheorghe, Târgu Mureș and Constanța) as the core event of the French Spring TOGETHER, celebrating 100 years of the French Institute in Romania (May 2024 – May 2025).

This year, the festival is built around the theme Échos, and the films explore how the stories and images resonate along the generations.

The 27 selected films are grouped in four sections, combining essential works with films made by emergent voices, thus reflecting the diversity and vitality of French cinema. The sections of the festival are: Panorama, Young Talents (with French debut features running for the Audience Award, as well as a competition for five French short films), Jeune Public, and an Homage to Louis Malle, 30 years after his death.

For the first time this year, the French Institute will organise spoken language workshops around three films from the festival’s selection.

Monsieur Aznavour by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir will open the festival on 20 March at the Cinema Elvire Popesco of the French Institute in Bucharest.