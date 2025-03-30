BOX OFFICE: Domestic Comedy Mentors is Third Most Successful Title of 2025 in Romanian Charts

BUCHAREST: Romanian director Adrian Tapciuc’s debut feature Mentors / Mentorii is 3rd among the 65 titles released in Romania in 2025, after topping the weekly charts on its first weekend.

The independent comedy produced by Magic Maker Media House and released by Vertical Entertainment on 28 February 2025 had 49,215 admissions and 301,734 EUR / 1,501,913 RON gross in its first week, and 122,930 admissions and 719,081 EUR / 3,579,297 RON gross after four weeks in cinemas, according to Cinemagia.

The annual box office is lead by the American Gothic horror film Nosferatu by Robert Eggers with 233,577 admissions and 1,349,751 EUR / 6,718,523 RON gross in 11 weeks, followed by Captain America: Brave New World by Julius Onah with 928,630 EUR / 4,622,349 RON gross in six weeks.

The success of the remake after F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu is due not only to the fact that the story takes place in Transylvania, but Romanians were involved in its production, including 74-year-old Gherghina Bereghiana aka Tanti Gherghina, the most famous Romanian grandmother on TikTok, who plays the Innkeeper's Mother-in-Law, and writer Florin Lăzărescu (co-writer for Radu Jude’s Aferim!), who invented the Dacian language, and also advised for costumes, set decoration and casting.

However, only a few exteriors were shot in Romania, at the Corvin Castle, as the local cash rebate scheme wasn’t operating at that time. The shooting was made principally in the Czech Republic, at the Barrandov Studios and several locations, including the 14th-century Rožmitál pod Třemšínem Castle. The cast also included Czech children actors Adéla Hesová and Milena Konstantinova, as well as Romanian actor Claudiu Trandafir.

Aferim! (2015) is a coproduction between Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, produced by Hi Film, and coproduced by Klas Film, Endorfilm and Mulberry Development.

Before Mentors, Adrian Tapciuc was one of the directors of the Romanian telenovela In the Name of Honour / Iubire și onoare (2010), produced by MediaPro Pictures for Acasă TV.