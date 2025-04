CLUJ-NAPOCA: The 24th Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which will be held 13 – 22 June 2025, has opened the registration for its international coproduction programme Transilvania Pitch Stop (19 – 20 June).

Filmmakers from Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Georgia, Moldova, Greece, Ukraine, Turkey and Romania can submit their projects through the eventival.eu platform till 25 April 2025.



The jury will select up to 10 projects in development, belonging to filmmakers on their debut or second feature film.

Click HERE to see the full regulations.