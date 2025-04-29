FNE at Cannes 2025: Romanian Minority Coproduction I Only Rest in the Storm Selected for Cannes’ Un Certain Regard

BUCHAREST: The Portuguese/Romanian/French/Brazilian coproduction I Only Rest in the Storm / O riso e a faca directed by Pedro Pinho will have its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

The film was produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato and Terratreme Filmes (Portugal) in coproduction with Romania’s deFilm (Ioana Lascăr and Radu Stancu), Still Moving (France) and Bubbles Project (Brazil).

„I Only Rest in the Storm is an impressive narrative as well as visual odyssey that explores complex relationships and dynamics in a community of immigrants, and investigating themes like neocolonialism, identity search, and climate anxiety. The film was shot on 35 and 16 mm in Guinea-Bissau as a coproduction between four countries. The Romanian part was essential in making the film, and we are happy about working with Pedro Pinho and also about being selected for the Cannes Film Festival”, producer Ioana Lascăr said in a statement.

The sophomore feature by Pedro Pinho was supported in Romania by the Romanian Film Centre, Carrefour, Havas Media, as well as by Avanpost Media.