BOX OFFICE: Three Domestic Films in Romanian Charts, While Money for Film Production Increased in 2024

BUCHAREST: Buzz House: The Movie by Florin Babei, Part-time Daddy by Letiția Roșculeț, and Death on Holiday by Cristian Iliușan are number 3, 4 and 7 in the admissions top ten 2024 in Romania. Although these three films are independent productions, it is to be noted that the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) collected 3 m EUR more for the Film Fund.

The total revenues at the CNC’s Cinema Public Fund increased from 15.37 m EUR / 78,719,870 RON in 2023 to 18.5 m EUR / 94,725,903 RON in 2024, representing CNC’s own income, not received from budgetary support, according to the official statistics released by the Romanian Film Centre.

The Admissions Top Ten is topped by Inside Out 2 with 559,098 admissions, followed by Deadpool & Wolverine with 522,516 admissions, the domestic films Buzz House: The Movie by Florin Babei with 500,060 admissions, and Part-time Daddy / Tati part-time by Letiția Roșculeț with 409,265 admissions, followed by Dune: Part Two with 363,340 admissions, Despicable Me 4 with 329,946 admissions, Romanian comedy Death on Holiday / Moartea-n vacanță by Cristian Iliușan with 309,347 admissions, Venom: The Last Dance with 301,739 admissions, Gladiator II with 275,239 admissions, and Moana 2 with 270,057 admissions.

Buzz House: The Movie came the third in the GBO Top Ten with 2.59 m EUR / 13,271,140 RON, and Part-time Daddy is 5th with 2.12 m EUR / 10,892,992 RON.

Both Buzz House: The Movie and Part-time Daddy were produced and released by the most productive film house in Romania, Vidra Productions, while Death on Holiday was produced and distributed by the Cluj-based company Bravo Films.

A total of 355 films were released in 2024 compared to 407 in 2023.

Ro Image 2000 has strengthened its number one position with 14.64% market share, compared to 10.81 % in 2023, followed by Vertical Entertainment with 9% compared to 7.13% in 2023, and Cay Films with 5.92% compared to 4.18% in 2023.

Total admissions decreased from 13,087,920 in 2023 to 11,224,176 in 2024. Consequently, the gross box office decreased from 60.3 m EUR / 308,841,144 RON in 2023 to 57.2 m EUR / 292,919,232 RON in 2024, while there was a slight increase in the number of seats (from 81,268 in 2023 to 83,085 in 2024), and the ticket price increased as well, from 4.63 EUR / 23.7 RON to 5.10 EUR / 26.1 RON.

The major exhibitor is still Cinema City with 28 cinemas, 255 screens and 6,985,640 admissions in 2024, followed by Cineplexx with six cinemas, 40 screens and 1,115,794 admissions in 2024.