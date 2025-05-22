Transilvania IFF 2025 Announces Official Competition and What’s Up, Doc? Selection

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The 12 films by first- and second-time directors, which have been selected forthe Official Competition of the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival (13 - 22 June 2025), have in common the lack of communication, while the selection of 10 titles in the What's Up, Doc? competition ranges from traditional to hybrid and even fiction.

TIFF 2025 will dedicate a retrospective to Rainer Sarnet’s work as part of Focus Estonia special programme, which is made possible with the support of the Embassy of Estonia in Bucharest and the Estonian Film Institute.

Already confirmed is also Academy Award winner Danis Tanović with his newest film My Late Summer (produced by Croatia’s Propeler Film in coproduction with Slovenia’s Tramal Films, Bosnian Obala Art Centar, Serbian Baš Čelik and Romania’s Tangaj Production), as well as British-Italian producer Uberto Pasolini, Italian-Romanian executive producer Alessandro del Vigna, Danish script consultant and producer Vinca Wiedemann, Ukrainian director Pavlo Ostrikov and Spanish actor Eduard Fernández, among others.

The Romanian Days competition lineup will be revealed soon.

The 24th TIFF will open with the Irish film Christy by Brendan Canty, which launches TIFF’s new competitive section, Teen Spirit, dedicated to exploring youth culture through fiction and documentary films. The section will feature nine titles, evaluated by a jury made up of local teenagers aged 16 to 20.

Romanian actor Florin Piersic and Romanian-German filmmaker Andrei Ujică will receive Excellence Awards at the opening and closing ceremony, respectively.

The Transilvania International Film Festival is organised by the Romanian Film Promotion Association and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, UCIN, the Department for Interethnic Relations – DRI, the Florești Town Hall, and Creative Europe – MEDIA

The festival will be held under the auspicies of UNESCO City of Film.

Official Competition:

To a Land Unknown (UK, Palestine, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Mahdi Fleifel

Xoftex (Germany, France)

Directed by Noaz Deshe

Peacock (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Bernhard Wenger

The Kingdom (France)

Directed by Julien Colonna

Three Days of Fish (the Netherlands)

Directed by Peter Hoogendoorn

Sorda (Spain)

Directed by Eva Libertad

Acts of Love (Denmark)

Directed by Jeppe Rønde

Rains over Babel (Colombia)

Directed by Gala del Sol

Hysteria (Germany)

Directed by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay

The Weeping Walk (Belgium)

Directed by Dimitri Verhulst

Myocardium (Spanish)

Directed by José Manuel Carrasco

Debut, or Objects of the Field of Debris, as Currently Catalogued (USA)

Directed by Julian Castronovo

