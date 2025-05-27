Transilvania IFF 2025 Announces Romanian Days Selection

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Six of the eight long films selected for the Competition of the Romanian Film Days section at the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ) are documentaries. Twenty films have been selected for the Short Film Competition.

In addition to the competition, the programme presents world premieres and acclaimed Romanian productions from the past year, screened out of competition.

The jury for the Romanian Days Long Films Competition includes Fatima Djoumer (CEO of Europa Cinemas), Lenka Tyrpáková (Artistic Director of the Finále Plzeň Festival) and Tomasz Żygo (festival coordinator, programmer and distributor).

The Romanian Days Short Film Competition will be evaluated by Arnaud Chevallier (founder of the sales agency B-Rated International), Réka Lemhényi (one of Hungary’s most renowned film editors) and producer Christoph Thoke.

TIFF will be held 13 – 22 June 2025.

Romanian Film Days Full Selection:

Competition – Feature Films:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Traffic / Jaful secolului (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

Produced by Mindset Productions

Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Film, Les Films du Fleuve, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Avanpost Media, Mobra Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), VAF, CCA Belgium, the Netherlands Film Fund, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea), Documentary

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Merman / Triton (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Ana Lungu

Produced by 4PROOF Film

Coproduced by Microscop Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Love Hurts (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Alexandru Mavrodineanu

Produced by Alma Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands), Documentary

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max, 100%

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab. It also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) Beyond the River (dir. Endre David)

A Rebel Edge / Un mal rebel (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Bogdan Pușlenghea

Produced by Bogdan Pușlenghea

Beyond the River (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Endre David

Produced by Endre David

Competition – Short Films:

Milk and Cookies / Lapte și fursecuri (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Tache-Codreanu

Anchor (Romania)

Directed by Vilmos Peter

Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e în aer (Romania)

Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

Marinică, My Boy / Marinică, băiatul meu (Romania)

Directed by Mihnea Toma

So Refreshing (Romania)

Directed by Irina Alexiu

Fox Feather / Pană de vulpe (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Popa

On the Impossibility of an Homage / Despre imposibilitatea unui omagiu (Romania)

Directed by Xandra Popescu

Alișveriș (Romania)

Directed by Vasile Todinca

Celebration Day / Zi de sărbătoare (Romania)

Directed by Octavian Șaramet

Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicul doarme (Romania)

Directed by Matei Branea

@TikTok_Cowboy (Romania)

Directed by Ștefan Anastaseu

Octopus / Caracatița (Romania)

Directed by George Dogaru

The Great Union / Marea unire (Romania)

Directed by Theodor Graur

All That Remains / Tot ce rămâne (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Redinciuc

Jackpot (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Popa, Vasile Todinca

Aid / Ajutoare (Romania)

Directed by Valentin Rareș Fogoroș

Fracti (Romania)

Directed by Lavinia Petrache

Albocalmin (Romania)

Directed by Florin Șerban

Dance, Queen / Dansează regină (Romania)

Directed by Maria Mitulescu

The Crying Girl / Fata care plânge (Romania)

Directed by Octav Chelaru

