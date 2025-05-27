27-05-2025

Transilvania IFF 2025 Announces Romanian Days Selection

    Traffic by Teodora Ana Mihai Traffic by Teodora Ana Mihai credit: Mindset Productions

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: Six of the eight long films selected for the Competition of the Romanian Film Days section at the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) are documentaries. Twenty films have been selected for the Short Film Competition.

    In addition to the competition, the programme presents world premieres and acclaimed Romanian productions from the past year, screened out of competition.

    The jury for the Romanian Days Long Films Competition includes Fatima Djoumer (CEO of Europa Cinemas), Lenka Tyrpáková (Artistic Director of the Finále Plzeň Festival) and Tomasz Żygo (festival coordinator, programmer and distributor).

    The Romanian Days Short Film Competition will be evaluated by Arnaud Chevallier (founder of the sales agency B-Rated International), Réka Lemhényi (one of Hungary’s most renowned film editors) and producer Christoph Thoke.

    TIFF will be held 13 – 22 June 2025.

    Romanian Film Days Full Selection:

    Competition – Feature Films:

    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan  Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Traffic / Jaful secolului (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
    Produced by Mindset Productions
    Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Film, Les Films du Fleuve, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Avanpost Media, Mobra Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), VAF, CCA Belgium, the Netherlands Film Fund, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea), Documentary
    Directed by Andra MacMasters
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Merman / Triton (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Ana Lungu
    Produced by 4PROOF Film
    Coproduced by Microscop Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Love Hurts (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Alexandru Mavrodineanu
    Produced by Alma Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands), Documentary
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc 
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max, 100%
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA
    Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab. It also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) Beyond the River (dir. Endre David)

    A Rebel Edge / Un mal rebel (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Bogdan Pușlenghea
    Produced by Bogdan Pușlenghea

    Beyond the River (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Endre David
    Produced by Endre David

    Competition – Short Films:

    Milk and Cookies / Lapte și fursecuri (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Tache-Codreanu

    Anchor (Romania)
    Directed by Vilmos Peter

    Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e în aer (Romania)
    Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

    Marinică, My Boy / Marinică, băiatul meu (Romania)
    Directed by Mihnea Toma

    So Refreshing (Romania)
    Directed by Irina Alexiu

    Fox Feather / Pană de vulpe (Romania)
    Directed by Vlad Popa

    On the Impossibility of an Homage / Despre imposibilitatea unui omagiu (Romania)
    Directed by Xandra Popescu

    Alișveriș (Romania)
    Directed by Vasile Todinca

    Celebration Day / Zi de sărbătoare (Romania)
    Directed by Octavian Șaramet

    Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicul doarme (Romania)
    Directed by Matei Branea

    @TikTok_Cowboy (Romania)
    Directed by Ștefan Anastaseu

    Octopus / Caracatița (Romania)
    Directed by George Dogaru

    The Great Union / Marea unire (Romania)
    Directed by Theodor Graur

    All That Remains / Tot ce rămâne (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Redinciuc

    Jackpot (Romania)
    Directed by Vlad Popa, Vasile Todinca

    Aid / Ajutoare (Romania)
    Directed by Valentin Rareș Fogoroș

    Fracti (Romania)
    Directed by Lavinia Petrache

    Albocalmin (Romania)
    Directed by Florin Șerban

    Dance, Queen / Dansează regină (Romania)
    Directed by Maria Mitulescu

    The Crying Girl / Fata care plânge (Romania)
    Directed by Octav Chelaru

