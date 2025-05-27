Transilvania IFF 2025 Announces Romanian Days Selection

In addition to the competition, the programme presents world premieres and acclaimed Romanian productions from the past year, screened out of competition.
The jury for the Romanian Days Long Films Competition includes Fatima Djoumer (CEO of Europa Cinemas), Lenka Tyrpáková (Artistic Director of the Finále Plzeň Festival) and Tomasz Żygo (festival coordinator, programmer and distributor).
The Romanian Days Short Film Competition will be evaluated by Arnaud Chevallier (founder of the sales agency B-Rated International), Réka Lemhényi (one of Hungary’s most renowned film editors) and producer Christoph Thoke.
TIFF will be held 13 – 22 June 2025.
Romanian Film Days Full Selection:
Competition – Feature Films:
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Traffic / Jaful secolului (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
Produced by Mindset Productions
Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Film, Les Films du Fleuve, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Avanpost Media, Mobra Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), VAF, CCA Belgium, the Netherlands Film Fund, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea), Documentary
Directed by Andra MacMasters
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Merman / Triton (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Ana Lungu
Produced by 4PROOF Film
Coproduced by Microscop Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Love Hurts (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Alexandru Mavrodineanu
Produced by Alma Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands), Documentary
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max, 100%
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA
Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab. It also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) Beyond the River (dir. Endre David)
A Rebel Edge / Un mal rebel (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Bogdan Pușlenghea
Produced by Bogdan Pușlenghea
Beyond the River (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Endre David
Produced by Endre David
Competition – Short Films:
Milk and Cookies / Lapte și fursecuri (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Tache-Codreanu
Anchor (Romania)
Directed by Vilmos Peter
Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e în aer (Romania)
Directed by Claudiu Mitcu
Marinică, My Boy / Marinică, băiatul meu (Romania)
Directed by Mihnea Toma
So Refreshing (Romania)
Directed by Irina Alexiu
Fox Feather / Pană de vulpe (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Popa
On the Impossibility of an Homage / Despre imposibilitatea unui omagiu (Romania)
Directed by Xandra Popescu
Alișveriș (Romania)
Directed by Vasile Todinca
Celebration Day / Zi de sărbătoare (Romania)
Directed by Octavian Șaramet
Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicul doarme (Romania)
Directed by Matei Branea
@TikTok_Cowboy (Romania)
Directed by Ștefan Anastaseu
Octopus / Caracatița (Romania)
Directed by George Dogaru
The Great Union / Marea unire (Romania)
Directed by Theodor Graur
All That Remains / Tot ce rămâne (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Redinciuc
Jackpot (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Popa, Vasile Todinca
Aid / Ajutoare (Romania)
Directed by Valentin Rareș Fogoroș
Fracti (Romania)
Directed by Lavinia Petrache
Albocalmin (Romania)
Directed by Florin Șerban
Dance, Queen / Dansează regină (Romania)
Directed by Maria Mitulescu
The Crying Girl / Fata care plânge (Romania)
Directed by Octav Chelaru
