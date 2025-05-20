PRODUCTION: Lucas Neagu Preps Romanian Love Story Nothing More and Nothing Different

Nothing More and Nothing Different by Lucas Neagu

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Nothing More and Nothing Different / Nimic mai mult și nimic diferit by young Romanian director Lucas Neagu is set for shooting in July 2025. Lucas Neagu (24) was nominated in the Best Newcomer section of the Gopo Awards 2025 for directing and independently producing his debut feature Timing.

Nothing More and Nothing Different tells a simple yet deeply moving story: the life of a couple spanning 50 years from awkward beginnings, moments of crisis, moments of joy, to a haunting ending. Lucas Neagu penned the script.

Starring acclaimed actors Ana Ciontea and Marian Râlea, as well as young actors Daria Pentelie and Vlad Lință, the film is an independent joint between Horațiu Curuțiu through Numa Film from Cluj-Napoca and Lucas Neagu through his company Blue Youth Films from Timișoara.

The budget of 200,000 EUR is covered by private investment, Horațiu Curuțiu told FNE.

The 10-day shooting is expected to take place in Cluj-Napoca between 15 and 31 July 2025. Horațiu Curuțiu is lensing.

Acclaimed editor Eugen Kelemen, who was born in Cluj-Napoca and is a winner of two Gopo awards for Bogdan George Apetri’s Outbound and Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds, is the main editor of the film. The postproduction will take place at the Numa Film studios.

Nothing More and Nothing Different will be released in Romanian cinemas in 2026, followed by an international festival circuit and a special screening tour in the country, complemented by public events, workshops, and direct meetings with the team.

Lucas Neagu has no film studies, but he wrote, produced and directed three short films, as well as his debut feature Timing, which was selected for the Girona Film Festival and Cine Independiente International Film Festival in Madrid (FICIMAD).

Outbound / Periferic was produced by Saga Film and coproduced by Austria’s Aichholzer Filmproduktion. Men of Deeds was produced by Romanian companies Papillon Film and Tangaj Production in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions and Romania’s Avanpost Production.

Production Information:

Producers:

Numa Film (Romania)

Blue Youth Films (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Lucas Neagu

Scriptwriter: Lucas Neagu

DoP: Horațiu Curuțiu

Main cast: Ana Ciontea, Marian Râlea, Daria Pentelie, Vlad Lință