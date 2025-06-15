Connect Ideas in New Ways – A Romanian Showcase of Creativity at Cannes Lions 2025

CANNES: Discover the Romanian showcase Connect Ideas in New Ways, organised by Creative Romanian Film Makers at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (16 - 20 June 2025).

Romania’s advertising landscape, valued at approximately 2.2 billion EUR in agency fees in 2025, and driving a 778 m EUR media market in 2024, is sustained by over 9,300 locally owned agencies. Whereas global network subsidiaries dominate certain segments, small- and medium-sized independents excel through agility, deep market knowledge and cost-efficient solutions.

Independent full-service outfits like Pastel exemplify how home grown agencies blend creative strategy with executional depth. Godmother has cemented its place among Romania’s top BTL specialists, partnering with global names like Coca-Cola and championing sustainable event practices. Exploratist leads in employer branding, internal communications, D&I programs and its Project Atom ecosystem, delivering seamless HR-marketing-digital journeys for mid-sized clients.

Digital channels now command over 36% of media budgets, up to 252 m EUR in 2023 (+8% vs. 2022) and projected up to 269 m EUR in 2024 (+7%), with independents leading in programmatic buying, social-first campaigns and influencer partnerships.

Traditional TV remains the single largest spend (52% share), prompting local agencies to blend broadcast, DOOH, radio and digital into seamless 360° roll-outs.

The sector’s dynamism also fosters specialised boutiques focused on employer branding, B2B communications or performance marketing, often delivering award-winning work on mid-sized budgets. Moreover, strong CSR credentials and authentic local storytelling differentiate many agencies, aligning brand communication with societal impact.

For both advertising professionals and potential clients, partnering with Romania’s SME-owned agencies means tapping into genuine market insights, strategic flexibility and creative passion- key assets for campaigns that resonate in an increasingly digital and culturally diverse Romanian marketplace.

The Romanian companies showcased at Cannes Lions 2025 are Clody Design, Clody Studio, Copera Branding, Core Live Technologies, Digital Water, Godmother, Optimism Works, Patris Noesis, and Red Dot Hub.

Click HERE to see the full catalogue.