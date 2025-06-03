GRANTS: Romania Announces Grants

BUCHAREST: New projects by Corneliu Porumboiu, Andrei Ujică and Anca Damian received production support within the latest grants announced by the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) in the second batch of 2024.

The biggest grant of 691,897 EUR / 3.5 m RON went to Bogdan Mirică’s new feature film Isus fără o mână, an international joint produced by Papillon Film.

CNC distributed 5,565,067 EUR / 28,152,000 RON as production grants for feature films, debut features, thematic films, short and long documentaries, and short and long animated films. Additionally, grants were also announced for short film production, feature film development and documentary development.

The grants were announced on 30 May 2025.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.