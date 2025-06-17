Strong French Presence at Transilvania IFF 2025

CLUJ-NAPOCA: France is taking part in the 24th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF , 13 – 22 June 2025) with films in several programmes, professionals in juries and industry events, and also with the 12th edition of the Young Francophones Jury Competition.

Six young Romanian and French students in Cluj-Napoca, selected by the French Institute in Romania, are watching six French (co)productions and decide on the TV5 Monde and French Institute Award, consisting of acquiring the distribution rights for the winning film for Romanian cinemas.

Due to the French Institute and French Embassy in Romania, Transilvania Talent Lab is benefiting this year from the expertise of French professionals Agathe Berman, Clémence Lavigne, Antonie Simkine and Arnaud Chevallier, who are holding training sessions as tutors.

French producer Agathe Berman and scriptwriter Arnaud Louvet are among the mentors of Full Moon Creative Lab, a project for filmmakers interested in genre series (thriller, horror, and fantasy) which has three residencies: December 2024, March 2025 and June 2025.

The winners of the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival will be announced in the evening of 21 June 2025.

French Films and Professionals at the 24th TIFF:

Competition:

The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)

Directed by Julien Colonna

What’s Up, Doc? Competition:

The Return of the Projectionist / Le retour du projectioniste (Germany, France)

Directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh

Supernova:

The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)

Directed by Emmanuel Courcol

Being Maria / Maria (France)

Directed by Jessica Palud

The Mohican / Le Mohican (France)

Directed by Frédéric Farrucci

Sirât (France, Spain)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

The Things You Kill (France, Poland, Canada, Turkey)

Directed by Alireza Khatami

Produced by Fulgurance

Coproduced by Remora Films, Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale, Band With Pictures, Sineaktif

Supported by Ile de France, Ontario Tax Rebate, WCF, Torino feature lab Award

Teen Spirit:

Block Pass / Pampa (France, USA)

Directed by Antoine Chevrollier

Tomorrow Is Fear:

In the Belly of AI / Les sacrifiés de l’IA (France)

Directed by Henri Poulain

Film Food:

La Réparation (France, Taiwan)

Directed by Régis Wargnier

Francophone Films Competition:

Boléro (France, Belgium)

Directed by Anne Fontaine

What’s Up, Doc? Jury:

Christine Camdessus

Romanian Days Short Film Jury:

Arnaud Chevallier

FIPRESCI Jury:

Pierre Charpilloz

Transilvania Talent Lab:

Pitching expert Agathe Berman

Producer Clémence Lavigne

Producer Antonie Simkine

Sales expert Arnaud Chevallier

Full Moon Creative Lab:

Producer Agathe Berman (France)

Scriptwriter Arnaud Louvet (France)