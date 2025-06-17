17-06-2025

Strong French Presence at Transilvania IFF 2025

    The Kingdom by Julien Colonna The Kingdom by Julien Colonna credit: TIFF

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: France is taking part in the 24th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF, 13 – 22 June 2025) with films in several programmes, professionals in juries and industry events, and also with the 12th edition of the Young Francophones Jury Competition.

    Six young Romanian and French students in Cluj-Napoca, selected by the French Institute in Romania, are watching six French (co)productions and decide on the TV5 Monde and French Institute Award, consisting of acquiring the distribution rights for the winning film for Romanian cinemas.

    Due to the French Institute and French Embassy in Romania, Transilvania Talent Lab is benefiting this year from the expertise of French professionals Agathe Berman, Clémence Lavigne, Antonie Simkine and Arnaud Chevallier, who are holding training sessions as tutors.

    French producer Agathe Berman and scriptwriter Arnaud Louvet are among the mentors of Full Moon Creative Lab, a project for filmmakers interested in genre series (thriller, horror, and fantasy) which has three residencies: December 2024, March 2025 and June 2025.

    The winners of the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival will be announced in the evening of 21 June 2025.

    French Films and Professionals at the 24th TIFF:

    Competition:

    The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
    Directed by Julien Colonna

    What’s Up, Doc? Competition:

    The Return of the Projectionist  / Le retour du projectioniste (Germany, France)
    Directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh

    Supernova:

    The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)
    Directed by Emmanuel Courcol

    Being Maria / Maria (France)
    Directed by Jessica Palud

    The Mohican / Le Mohican (France)
    Directed by Frédéric Farrucci

    Sirât (France, Spain)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    The Things You Kill (France, Poland, Canada, Turkey)
    Directed by Alireza Khatami
    Produced by Fulgurance
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale, Band With Pictures, Sineaktif
    Supported by Ile de France, Ontario Tax Rebate, WCF, Torino feature lab Award

    Teen Spirit:

    Block Pass / Pampa (France, USA)
    Directed by Antoine Chevrollier

    Tomorrow Is Fear:

    In the Belly of AI / Les sacrifiés de l’IA (France)
    Directed by Henri Poulain

    Film Food:

    La Réparation (France, Taiwan)
    Directed by Régis Wargnier

    Francophone Films Competition:

    Being Maria / Maria (France)
    Directed by Jessica Palud

    The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)
    Directed by Emmanuel Courcol

    Boléro (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Anne Fontaine

    The Mohican / Le Mohican (France)
    Directed by Frédéric Farrucci

    Block Pass / Pampa (France, USA)
    Directed by Antoine Chevrollier

    The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
    Directed by Julien Colonna

    What’s Up, Doc? Jury:

    Christine Camdessus

    Romanian Days Short Film Jury:

    Arnaud Chevallier

    FIPRESCI Jury:

    Pierre Charpilloz

    Transilvania Talent Lab:

    Pitching expert Agathe Berman 
    Producer Clémence Lavigne 
    Producer Antonie Simkine
    Sales expert Arnaud Chevallier

    Full Moon Creative Lab:

    Producer Agathe Berman (France)
    Scriptwriter Arnaud Louvet (France)

    Published in Romania

