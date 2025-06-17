Strong French Presence at Transilvania IFF 2025

Six young Romanian and French students in Cluj-Napoca, selected by the French Institute in Romania, are watching six French (co)productions and decide on the TV5 Monde and French Institute Award, consisting of acquiring the distribution rights for the winning film for Romanian cinemas.
Due to the French Institute and French Embassy in Romania, Transilvania Talent Lab is benefiting this year from the expertise of French professionals Agathe Berman, Clémence Lavigne, Antonie Simkine and Arnaud Chevallier, who are holding training sessions as tutors.
French producer Agathe Berman and scriptwriter Arnaud Louvet are among the mentors of Full Moon Creative Lab, a project for filmmakers interested in genre series (thriller, horror, and fantasy) which has three residencies: December 2024, March 2025 and June 2025.
The winners of the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival will be announced in the evening of 21 June 2025.
French Films and Professionals at the 24th TIFF:
Competition:
The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
Directed by Julien Colonna
What’s Up, Doc? Competition:
The Return of the Projectionist / Le retour du projectioniste (Germany, France)
Directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh
Supernova:
The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)
Directed by Emmanuel Courcol
Being Maria / Maria (France)
Directed by Jessica Palud
The Mohican / Le Mohican (France)
Directed by Frédéric Farrucci
Sirât (France, Spain)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
The Things You Kill (France, Poland, Canada, Turkey)
Directed by Alireza Khatami
Produced by Fulgurance
Coproduced by Remora Films, Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale, Band With Pictures, Sineaktif
Supported by Ile de France, Ontario Tax Rebate, WCF, Torino feature lab Award
Teen Spirit:
Block Pass / Pampa (France, USA)
Directed by Antoine Chevrollier
Tomorrow Is Fear:
In the Belly of AI / Les sacrifiés de l’IA (France)
Directed by Henri Poulain
Film Food:
La Réparation (France, Taiwan)
Directed by Régis Wargnier
Francophone Films Competition:
Being Maria / Maria (France)
Directed by Jessica Palud
The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)
Directed by Emmanuel Courcol
Boléro (France, Belgium)
Directed by Anne Fontaine
The Mohican / Le Mohican (France)
Directed by Frédéric Farrucci
Block Pass / Pampa (France, USA)
Directed by Antoine Chevrollier
The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
Directed by Julien Colonna
What’s Up, Doc? Jury:
Christine Camdessus
Romanian Days Short Film Jury:
Arnaud Chevallier
FIPRESCI Jury:
Pierre Charpilloz
Transilvania Talent Lab:
Pitching expert Agathe Berman
Producer Clémence Lavigne
Producer Antonie Simkine
Sales expert Arnaud Chevallier
Full Moon Creative Lab:
Producer Agathe Berman (France)
Scriptwriter Arnaud Louvet (France)