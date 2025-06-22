Winners of 2025 Transilvania International Film Festival

Mahdi Fleifel, the director of To a Land Unknown, the winner of the Transilvania Trophy

CLUJ-NAPOCA: To a Land Unknown by Mahdi Fleifel won the Transilvania Trophy in the official first- and second-time director competition of the 24th Transilvania International Film Festival (13 - 22 June 2025). Romanian/Serbian The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu won Best Feature in the Romanian Days Competition, as well as the award for the most popular domestic film at the festival.

Spanish film Saturn by Daniel Tornero won the What’s Up, Doc? Competition.

The closing gala of a successful edition was imbued by the presence of the Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros and Hungarian director Béla Tarr, who received honourary awards.

The 24th Transilvania International Film Festival was organised by the Romanian Film Promotion Association and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, UCIN, the Department for Interethnic Relations – DRI, the Florești Town Hall, and Creative Europe – MEDIA

The festival was held under the auspicies of UNESCO City of Film.

See below the list of festival’s winners, which also includes the winners of the industry programme.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

FESTIVAL’S WINNERS:

Competition:

Transilvania Trophy:

To a Land Unknown (UK, Palestine, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Mahdi Fleifel

Best Directing Award:

Noaz Deshe for Xoftex (Germany, France)

Special Jury Prize:

Debut, or Objects of the Field of Debris, as Currently Catalogued (USA)

Directed by Julian Castronovo

Best Performance Award:

Ghjuvanna Benedetti in The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)

Directed by Julien Colonna

Romanian Days Competition:

Best Feature Award:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Romanian Days Debut Award:

Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea), Documentary

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Short Film:

Aid / Ajutoare (Romania)

Directed by Valentin Rareș Fogoroș

What’s Up, Doc? Competition:

Best Film:

Saturn / Saturno (Spain)

Directed by Daniel Tornero

Special Mentions:



The Return of the Projectionist / Le retour du projectoniste (France)

Directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh

Letters from Wolf Street (Poland)

Directed by Arjun Talwar

Audience Award:

Deaf / Sorda (Spain)

Directed by Eva Libertad

Most Popular Romanian Film at the Festival:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Youth Award (TEEN Spirit):

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by UrškaDjukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Special Mention of the TEEN Spirit Jury:

The Girls at the Station / Las chicas de la estación (Spain)

Directed by Juana Macías

FIPRESCI Award:

Merman / Triton (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Ana Lungu

Produced by 4PROOF Film

Coproduced by Microscop Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Ecumenican Jury Award:

Peacock (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Bernhard Wenger

Ecumenical Jury Special Mention:

Rains over Babel (Colombia)

Directed by Gala del Sol

SIGNIS Award:

Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicul doarme (Romania)

Directed by Matei Branea

Transilvania Trophy for Special Contribution to World Cinema:

Actress Maria de Medeiros

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Hungarian director Béla Tarr

Romanian actress Emilia Dobrin

Romanian film critic Valerian Sava

Excellency Awards:

Andrei Ujica

Florin Piersic

TIFF PROGRAMMES:

Transilvania Pitch Stop:

Chainsaw Europe Award:

Kazimir (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

TPS Development Award:

Horseshoe (Romania)

Directed by Lucia Chicoș

National Center of Cinematography of the Republic of Moldova Award:

Desire (Turkey)

Directed by Nuray Kayacan Sünbül

Connecting Cottbus cocoLAB Award – east-west emerging producers Award:

Grandparents’ Paradise (Romania)

Directed by Alex Țibu, Șerban Racovițeanu

Drama Room:

Best Series Project Award:

The Accountant / Contabilul (Romania)

Written by Bogdan Drumea

Creative Residency at Bethlen-Haller Castle:

ReGYM (Romania)

Written by Alex Pintică, Alberto Nicolae

Local Competition:

Local Competition Award:

Concluzia (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Bîrza

The Unusual Award:

Posibilitățile unei evadări (Romania)

Directed by Lehel Fazakas, Antal Bence

Special Mention of the Jury:

Apele în care ne scăldăm (Romania)

Directed by Răzvan Dima

Făclia Award:

Ole (Romania)

Directed by Ambrozie Pură

OTHER AWARDS:

Young Francophone Jury Award, offered by TV5 Monde and the French Institute:

Block Pass / La Pampa (France)

Directed by Antoine Chevrollier

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Milionarul gunoaielor (Romania)

Directed by Radu Stroie

Special Mention within the Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Actor Ștefan Mihai

