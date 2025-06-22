Winners of 2025 Transilvania International Film Festival

Spanish film Saturn by Daniel Tornero won the What’s Up, Doc? Competition.
The closing gala of a successful edition was imbued by the presence of the Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros and Hungarian director Béla Tarr, who received honourary awards.
The 24th Transilvania International Film Festival was organised by the Romanian Film Promotion Association and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, UCIN, the Department for Interethnic Relations – DRI, the Florești Town Hall, and Creative Europe – MEDIA
The festival was held under the auspicies of UNESCO City of Film.
See below the list of festival’s winners, which also includes the winners of the industry programme.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
FESTIVAL’S WINNERS:
Competition:
Transilvania Trophy:
To a Land Unknown (UK, Palestine, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Mahdi Fleifel
Best Directing Award:
Noaz Deshe for Xoftex (Germany, France)
Special Jury Prize:
Debut, or Objects of the Field of Debris, as Currently Catalogued (USA)
Directed by Julian Castronovo
Best Performance Award:
Ghjuvanna Benedetti in The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
Directed by Julien Colonna
Romanian Days Competition:
Best Feature Award:
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Romanian Days Debut Award:
Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea), Documentary
Directed by Andra MacMasters
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Best Short Film:
Aid / Ajutoare (Romania)
Directed by Valentin Rareș Fogoroș
What’s Up, Doc? Competition:
Best Film:
Saturn / Saturno (Spain)
Directed by Daniel Tornero
Special Mentions:
The Return of the Projectionist / Le retour du projectoniste (France)
Directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh
Letters from Wolf Street (Poland)
Directed by Arjun Talwar
Audience Award:
Deaf / Sorda (Spain)
Directed by Eva Libertad
Most Popular Romanian Film at the Festival:
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Youth Award (TEEN Spirit):
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by UrškaDjukić
Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Special Mention of the TEEN Spirit Jury:
The Girls at the Station / Las chicas de la estación (Spain)
Directed by Juana Macías
FIPRESCI Award:
Merman / Triton (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Ana Lungu
Produced by 4PROOF Film
Coproduced by Microscop Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Ecumenican Jury Award:
Peacock (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Bernhard Wenger
Ecumenical Jury Special Mention:
Rains over Babel (Colombia)
Directed by Gala del Sol
SIGNIS Award:
Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicul doarme (Romania)
Directed by Matei Branea
Transilvania Trophy for Special Contribution to World Cinema:
Actress Maria de Medeiros
Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Hungarian director Béla Tarr
Romanian actress Emilia Dobrin
Romanian film critic Valerian Sava
Excellency Awards:
Andrei Ujica
Florin Piersic
TIFF PROGRAMMES:
Transilvania Pitch Stop:
Chainsaw Europe Award:
Kazimir (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
TPS Development Award:
Horseshoe (Romania)
Directed by Lucia Chicoș
National Center of Cinematography of the Republic of Moldova Award:
Desire (Turkey)
Directed by Nuray Kayacan Sünbül
Connecting Cottbus cocoLAB Award – east-west emerging producers Award:
Grandparents’ Paradise (Romania)
Directed by Alex Țibu, Șerban Racovițeanu
Drama Room:
Best Series Project Award:
The Accountant / Contabilul (Romania)
Written by Bogdan Drumea
Creative Residency at Bethlen-Haller Castle:
ReGYM (Romania)
Written by Alex Pintică, Alberto Nicolae
Local Competition:
Local Competition Award:
Concluzia (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Bîrza
The Unusual Award:
Posibilitățile unei evadări (Romania)
Directed by Lehel Fazakas, Antal Bence
Special Mention of the Jury:
Apele în care ne scăldăm (Romania)
Directed by Răzvan Dima
Făclia Award:
Ole (Romania)
Directed by Ambrozie Pură
OTHER AWARDS:
Young Francophone Jury Award, offered by TV5 Monde and the French Institute:
Block Pass / La Pampa (France)
Directed by Antoine Chevrollier
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:
Milionarul gunoaielor (Romania)
Directed by Radu Stroie
Special Mention within the Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:
Actor Ștefan Mihai
Click HERE for the press release.