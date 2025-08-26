FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: Cercamon Picks Up Mihai Mincan’s Milk Teeth ahead of its World Premiere in Venice’s Orizzonti Competition

BUCHAREST: Romanian director Mihai Mincan’s sophomore feature Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte has been acquired by Cercamon before its world premiere in the Orizzonti competition of the 82nd Venice Film Festival (27 August – 6 September 2025).The film is a coproduction between Romania, France, Denmark, Greece and Bulgaria.

As the last person to see her sister before she disappears, Maria (8) finds herself trapped in a world of deceit. Consumed by the loss, she takes it upon herself to find out what really happened, navigating through a universe of muted confusion, in the twilight of the Communist era. As Maria starts feeling that she is getting closer to uncovering the truth, a strange world opens up, threatening to take control of her. The only way to fight against it is to rely on her friends and imagination.

Emma Ioana Mogos, Marina Palii, Igor Babiac and Istvan Teglas play the main characters.

“Milk Teeth serves as a powerful allegory of Romania’s transition from the Communist era to the hope of a new society after 1989. By representing darkness and void as visual symbolic elements, the film portrays the uncertainty and fear experienced during this period. Maria’s quest for the truth mirrors the nation’s desire for justice and accountability. She represents the generation that seeks empowerment, and change becomes vital in a time and place that finally show glimpses of prospects of a free world,” producer Radu Stancu told FNE.

Radu Stancu produced the film with Ioana Lascăr through Romania’s deFilm in coproduction with Cyriac Auriol through France’s Remora Films, Monica Hellström through Danish Strom Pictures, Konstantinos Vassilaros through Greece’s StudioBauhaus and Pavlina Angelova through Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions.

The film is backed by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, Media Investment Communication (Romania), ARTE Kino, Avanpost (Romania), Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, Cinema City (Romania), the Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (SACEM) and Agence Nationale de Gestion des Œuvres Audiovisuelles (ANGOA).

Mincan’s s debut feature To the North / Spre nord had its world premiere in the Orizzonti competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in 2022. To the North is a coproduction between Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, produced by Radu Stancu through deFilm, and coproduced by Remora Films, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions, Background Films, with support from the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Czech Film Center.