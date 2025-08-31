FNE at Venice 2025: FNE TV: Mihai Mincan, Director of the film Milk Teeth

FNE spoke to Romanian director Mihai Mincan, whose film Milk Teeth is screening in the Orizzonti Competition in Venice this year.

Video interview available.

Milk Teeth / Dinti de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania