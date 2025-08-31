31-08-2025

FNE at Venice 2025: FNE TV: Mihai Mincan, Director of the film Milk Teeth

By

    FNE spoke to Romanian director Mihai Mincan, whose film Milk Teeth is screening in the Orizzonti Competition in Venice this year.

    Mihai Mincan Director of the film Milk TeethClick HERE for the video interview.

    Milk Teeth / Dinti de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian TelevisionAvanpost, Radio Romania

    Published in Romania

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE at Venice Film Festival 2025: Cercamon Picks Up Mihai Mincan’s Milk Teeth ahead of its World Premiere in Venice’s Orizzonti Competition