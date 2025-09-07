Astra Film Festival 2025 Announces Selection

SIBIU: The acclaimed documentary event Astra Film Festival has announced the selection for its five competition programmes, including a new competition section, DocShorts. The festival will be held 17 – 26 October 2025 in the heart of Transilvania and Romania, Sibiu.

The other competitive sections are: Romania, Eastern Europe, Emerging Voices, and DocSchool.

All the five competitions are also grouped into nine thematic sections: Woman/Mother – At What Cost?; #Occident – A Critical Perspective; Faces of Dictatorship; On Both Sides of the Bloody Barricade; The Crisis of Masculinity; Art – A Tool for Self-Exploration and Healing; The New Wave of the Far Right; Becoming an Adult; Becoming a Parent?; and When the Press Turns into a Fake News Factory.

This year’s edition is a record-breaking one as the festival will extend over two weekends, and two-thirds of the films will be available for streaming online across Romania for two weeks, right after the closing ceremony.

The festival’s programme includes, among others, the popular section for children and teenagers Astra Film Junior, the industry professional programme dedicated to the documentary film industry presented in partnership with Ex Oriente, as well as an academic component for European universities, DocStudentHub, organised in partnership with UNATC Bucharest.

Founded in 1993, Astra Film Festival is the longest-running film festival in Romania and one of the most prestigious non-fiction events in Europe. It is included in the European Film Academy’s shortlist, and holds the right to submit direct nominations to the European Film Awards. As a strategic cultural project of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, Astra Film Festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

Romania Competition:

Anatomy of Ordinary Crimes / Anatomia unor delicte obișnuite (Romania)

Directed by Adina Sădeanu

CALIU: Nothing Else, What Can I Do? / CALIU: Nicidecum altceva, ce să fac altceva? (Romania)

Directed by Simona Constantin

The Living Ones / Cei vii (Romania)

Directed by Anca Hirte

IKEA Loves Wood (Denmark)

Directed by Tom Heinemann

Still Nia / Încă Nia (Romania, France)

Directed by Paula Oneț

Love Hurts (Romania)

Directed by Alexandru Mavrodineanu

Miriam Răducanu – Rigor and Sense / Miriam Răducanu – Rigoare și senZ (Romania)

Directed by Alexandra Gulea

Wandering through Mountains and Valleys, Singing (Hungary)

Directed by Agnes Maksay

#savesorina (Romania)

Directed by Marian Voicu

Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, Republic of Korea)

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Eastern Europe Competition:

Ultimate Weapon / Arma supremă (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Dragoș Turea

The Shards / Oskolky (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Masha Chernaya

9-Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili

Becoming Roosi /Varastatud tulevik (Estonia)

Directed by Margit Lillak

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

My Dear Théo (Poland, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Happiness to All / Stesti a dobro vsem (Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Filip Remunda

The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Letters from Wolf Street (Poland)

Directed by Arjun Talwar

Black Snow (USA)

Directed by Alina Simone

