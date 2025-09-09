Pustnik Kicks Off Its 2025 Residency for First-Time Filmmakers in Romania

Ten first-time filmmakers from around the world will work till 16 September 2025 on their feature-length debut scripts with dedicated writing time as well as tutoring, group sessions, individual sessions, screenings and peer feedback.
The eight fiction projects were chosen from 112 applications received from 45 countries, including one from the European Short Pitch alumni network.
This year’s special guests are screenwriter Laurence Coriat, Răzvan Rădulescu, Joanna Duncombe, Delia Vasile, and Bianca Oana.
Free film and storytelling workshops as well as screenings will be held for the community at the “Gheorghe Vasilichi” Theoretical High School in Cetate.
Organised by the T.E.T.A Association, Pustnik is a programme focusing on the writer’s needs by creating an environment that encourages upcoming writers by providing intimacy and good networking.
Pustnik is co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN), the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN), the French Institute Romania, and the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), in partnership with European Short Pitch, and the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” – UNATC Bucharest.
Pustnik 2025 Selected Projects:
Apoteos (Sweden)
Written by Christofer Nilsson
Dilara (Turkey, USA)
Written by Amy Omar
Elsewhere (Ukraine)
Written by Adelina Borets
Mouth of a Shark (Germany)
Written by Hồng Anh Nguyễn
Summer of Jesus (Norway)
Written by Tatiana Delaunay
Sun Offspring (Romania)
Written by Octavian Saramet
Underdog (Spain)
Written by Carla Linares and Eva Pauné
Unhappy Animals (Italy)
Written by Leonardo Balestrieri
