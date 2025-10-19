Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest 2025 Ready to Kick Off

BUCHAREST: Over 40 new films, most of them presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, will screen at the 16th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest , a film festival founded by the acclaimed director/writer/producer Cristian Mungiu.

The event is taking place mainly in Bucharest (24 October – 2 November), but also in Timișoara (23 – 26 October), Cluj-Napoca (30 October – 2 November), Iași (7 - 9 November), and Arad (29 – 31 October).

Emmanuelle Béart and Julia Ducournau are among the festival’s guests.

The lineup includes the 2025 Palm d’or winner It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi (France’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category), and the Spanish/French drama Sirat directed by Oliver Laxe (winner of the Jury Prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival).

Also in the programme are the Brazilian/French/German/Dutch The Secret Agent by Kleber Mendonca Filho (winner of best director and best actor at the Cannes Film Festival 2025), French/German The Little Sister / La petite dernière by Hafsia Herzi, and New Wave / Nouvelle Vague, a French/US joint directed by Richard Linklater.



As usual, the programme of the most popular film festival in Bucharest will include new Romanian films and industry events.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucharest was founded by Cannes winning director Cristian Mungiu in 2010 with support from the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux. It is organised in Romania by Mungiu’s outlets Asociatia Cinemascop and Voodoo Films with support from the Romanian Ministry of Culture and in partnership with ArcuB, the French Embassy and the French Institute, SACD, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, the Italian Cultural Institute, Goethe Institut, the Embassy of Portugal and the Portuguese Cultural Institute, Mercure Hotel, UNATC, Avanpost, Abator, Europa Cinemas, the National Museum of Romanian Peasant, the National Museum of Art of Romania, Cărturești, Ototo, Unika, and Beans&Dots.