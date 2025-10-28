Winners of Astra Film Festival 2025

SIBIU: The Romanian/French coproduction Still Nia by Paula Oneț won Best Romanian Documentary at the Astra Film Festival . The Dutch coproduction Kabul, Between Prayers by Aboozar Amini won the Emerging Voices competition.

My Dear Théo (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic) directed by Alisa Kovalenko won the Eastern Europe Competition. A new addition to this year’s programme, the DocShort Competition featured ten short films.

The festival’s programme includes, among others, the popular section for children and teenagers Astra Film Junior, an industry professional programme dedicated to the documentary film industry presented in partnership with Ex Oriente, as well as an academic component for European universities, DocStudentHub, organised in partnership with UNATC Bucharest.

Founded in 1993, Astra Film Festival is the longest-running film festival in Romania and one of the most prestigious non-fiction events in Europe. It is included in the European Film Academy’s shortlist, and holds the right to submit direct nominations to the European Film Awards. As a strategic cultural project of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, Astra Film Festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

The Astra Film Festival was held in Sibiu, Romania, from 17 to 26 October, and it will continue online for Romanian audiences till 9 November 2025.

Romania Competition:

Astra Film Award for Best Romanian Documentary:

Still Nia (Romania)

Directed by Paula Oneț

Best Directing Award:

Andra MacMasters for Bright Future (Romania, Republic of Korea)

Emerging Voices Competition:

Astra Film Awardfor Best Documentary:

Kabul, Between Prayers (the Netherlands)

Directed by Aboozar Amini

Best Director Award:

David Bim for To the West, in Zapata (Cuba)

Eastern Europe Competition:

Best Film Award:

My Dear Théo (Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

DocSchool Competition:

Winner:

God’s Other Plan (Germany)

Directed by Moritz Mueller-Preisser

DocShort Competition:

Winner:

67 Milliseconds (France)

Directed by Fleury Fontaine

Click HERE for the press release