Tudor Cristian Jurgiu’s On Our Own Acquired by True Colours

BUCHAREST: The new feature film by Romanian director Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, On Our Own / De capul nostru, has been picked up by Italy’s sales agent True Colours ahead of its world premiere in the Forum section of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (12 – 22 February 2026).

Driven by poverty, Flavia’s parents left home to work abroad so she has been living alone since she was 14. But now her parents are also getting a divorce and she loses her coolness. In an emotional crisis, she decides to take care of two runaways and tries to build a surrogate family,

“It is a touching coming-of-age story about a generation who had to deal with the absence of their parents. Tudor Cristian Jurgiu has a peculiar sensibility and tenderness when dealing with youngsters who are facing adulthood problems”, producer Tudor Giurgiu told FNE in 2024, when the film was in preparation.

Giurgiu and Bogdan Crăciun of Libra Films are producing the film in coproduction with Simone Catania and Francesca Portalupi of Indyca.

The project was backed by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and Asociatia Victoria Film.

The main characters are played by Denisa Vraja and Vlad Furtună.

On Our Own was shot in Romania and in Italy by Andrei Butică, who was the cinematographer of Jurgiu’s debut feature The Japanese Dog / Câinele japonez (Libra Film) and who also shot Călin Peter Netzer’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Child’s Pose / Poziția copilului (Parada Film, Hai-Hui Entertainment), among others.

Tudor Giurgiu’s distribution outlet Transilvania Film will release the film in Romania in 2026.