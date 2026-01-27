Four Domestic Films in Overall 2025 Box Office in Romania

BUCHAREST: The Yellow Tie, a Romanian/British biopic of the famed Romanian composer Sergiu Celibidache directed by his son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, and starring John Malkovich, is second in the overall 2025 box office in Romania. Other domestic films are in the fifth, ninth and tenth spots.

The Yellow Tie, which was released by Vertical Entertainment on 14 November 2025, had 491,770 admissions and cashed in 2.92 m EUR / 14,916,296 RON, almost half of the box office gross that Avatar: Fire and Ash, topping the charts, had in six weeks: 5.6 m EUR / 28,580,971 RON gross.

Written by James Olivier and Serge Ioan Celebidachi, The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă stars Ben Schnetzer, John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Sean Bean, Kate Phillips, Anton Lesser and Charlie Rowe. It was produced by Romania’s Oblique Media Film and Celi Films (UK), and it was shot in Bucharest with a budget of approximately 15 m EUR.

Romanian comedy The Neighbour / Vecina by Cristian Iliușan and Eugene Buică (produced and distributed by the Cluj-based outlet Bravo Films) is number five with 382,457 admissions and 2.24 m EUR / 11,421,966 RON gross, while the action film The Race / Cursa by Anghel Damian and Millo Simulov (produced by Vertical Content and distributed by Vertical Entertainment) came ninth with 282,198 admissions and 1.61 m EUR / 8,242,648 RON gross.

The horror comedy Buzz House: The Movie 2 by Florin Babei (produced by Selly Media and Vidra Productions, and distributed by Vidra Distribution) closes the Top Ten with 288,312 admissions and 1.56 m EUR / 7,968,118 RON gross.

In 2024, another four Romanian films were in the overall chart, with the best outlook for Florin Babei’s Buzz House: The Movie, which was number three with 500,060 admissions and 2.6 m EUR / 13,271,140 RON gross.