FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Atlas of the Universe Selected for Cannes Écrans Junior

BUCHAREST: Romanian/Bulgarian Atlas of the Universe by Paul Negoescu is among the seven films selected for Cannes Écrans Junior, a dedicated youth programme taking place under the umbrella of the Cannes Film Festival (12 – 23 May 2026).

The international films aimed at young audiences up from 13 years will run for a prize voted by a college class.

Acquired by Berlin-based Pluto Film ahead of its world premiere in Berlinale’s Generation Kplus, where it received a Special Mention, the film later won the Best Teen Film in the Teen Competition at the 30th Sofia International Film Festival.

Written together with Mihai Mincan, the film is a coming-of-age story following a 10-year old boy, who after buying two right shoes, starts an adventure to find the left one.

Romania’s deFilm produced it in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), and UPFAR ARGOA.