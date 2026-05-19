New Film Distribution Outlet in Romania

Good Time Films was founded by Victor Benderra, a French specialist with experience in sales and acquisitions at mk2 films, and Le Pacte, and previous coordinator and programmer at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, and American Independent Film Festival, respectively (both launched by Cristian Mungiu in Bucharest).
19-05-2026
New Film Distribution Outlet in RomaniaBy FNE Staff
BUCHAREST: Independent distribution company Good Time Films is officially launching in Romania with Asghar Farhadi’s Parallel Tales, and Maryam Touzani’s Calle Málaga.
Published in Romania