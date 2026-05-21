21-05-2026

TIFF 2026 Announces Romanian Days Lineup

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    Y (dir. Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu) Y (dir. Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu) source: TIFF

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: Eleven feature films including one docu-fiction and one documentary, as well as 20 short films have been selected for the Romanian Days Competition at the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF, 12 – 21 June 2026).

    Outside the competition, the festival will screen some of the most acclaimed Romanian films of 2025, as well as awaited titles (including Romanian coproductions) having their world or national premieres at the festival, such as Radu Jude’s Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d’une femme de chambre, a French/Romanian production produced by SBS in coproduction with Avanpost, arriving directly from Cannes.

    The festival will host a complete retrospective dedicated to Corneliu Porumboiu, who will receive the Transilvania IFF.25 Anniversary Award.

    Romanian Days – Competition:

    Long Films:

    Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure
    Produced by Saga Film 
    Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)
    Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
    Produced by Point Film, Libra Films
    Coproduced by Avanpost Media 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    A River’s Gaze / Malul vânat (Romania, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Andreea Borțun
    Produced by Atelier de Film
    Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo ProductionAvanpost, Forest Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

    Y (Romania, Greece)
    Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu
    Produced by Tangaj Production
    Coproduced by View Master Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Greek Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City, Banca Comercială Română, Mega Image, Unicredit, Raiffeisen Bank and Centrul Medical Unirea - Regina Maria.

    The Uncertainty Principle / Principiul incertitudinii (Romania)
    Directed by Sebastian Bădărău
    Produced by Aleph One, Astrofilm

    The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Valeriu Andriuță
    Produced by Amprenta Films
    Coproduced by Idea Film
    Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan 
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian TelevisionAvanpost, Radio Romania

    Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie
    Produced by Studioset ProductionStoryscapes, Mammut Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

    Back and Forth / Dus-întors (Romania)
    Directed by Cristi Bota
    Produced by Scharf Film Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Lenin’s Pawn / Pionul lui Lenin (Moldova, Romania), Docu-fiction
    Directed by Dragoș Turea
    Produced by Parmis Film
    Coproduced by Project UM
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Something Familiar / Atât de familiar (Romania, UK), Documentary
    Directed by Rachel Tăpârjan
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by My Accomplice

    Short Films:

    The Americans Are Coming! /Vin americanii! (Romania)
    Directed by Valentin-Rareș Fogoroș

    May 10, 1945 / 10 mai 1945 (Romania)
    Directed by Alberto Androne

    Cherry Master (Romania)
    Directed by Cosmin Nicolae

    Tangent (Romania)
    Directed by Cristi Păun

    Bittersuite (Romania)
    Directed by Iris Reșit

    Mint Liquor / Lichior de mentă (Romania)
    Directed by Vlăduț Iosef

    Leaf / Frunză (Romania)
    Directed by Horațiu Carpiuc

    Viitorul ți-l faci cu mâna ta, dar de ce să nu îl lași pe mâna unor specialiști? (Romania)
    Directed by Alexandra Schinteie

    Dust / Praf (Romania)
    Directed by Elena Butică

    Memory Pills (Romania)
    Directed by Teodora Mihăilă, Agata Olteanu

    Edges / Margini (Romania)
    Directed by Roberta Șerban

    Cristina Has Been Very Good / Cristina a fost foarte cuminte (Romania)
    Directed by Alin Boeru

    God, My Mother and I / Dumnezeu, mama și eu (Romania)
    Directed by Ana Pop

    Blessed (Romania)
    Directed by Voicu Mureșanu

    Geese-y Does It! (Romania)
    Directed by Alina Rusu

    When We Are Together / Atunci când suntem împreună (Romania)
    Directed by Alexia Drăgan]

    The Grand Final / Marea finală (Romania)
    Directed by Rareș Roșca

    The Visit / Vizita (Romania)
    Directed by Elias Ferchin Musuret

    Heaven, Be My Judge (Romania)
    Directed by Octavian Șaramet

    County Captain / Capitane de județ (Romania)
    Directed by Dan Panaet

    Click HERE to see the list of films that will be screened out of competition in the Romanian Days. 

    Published in Romania

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