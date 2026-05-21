TIFF 2026 Announces Romanian Days Lineup

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Eleven feature films including one docu-fiction and one documentary, as well as 20 short films have been selected for the Romanian Days Competition at the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF , 12 – 21 June 2026).

Outside the competition, the festival will screen some of the most acclaimed Romanian films of 2025, as well as awaited titles (including Romanian coproductions) having their world or national premieres at the festival, such as Radu Jude’s Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d’une femme de chambre, a French/Romanian production produced by SBS in coproduction with Avanpost, arriving directly from Cannes.

The festival will host a complete retrospective dedicated to Corneliu Porumboiu, who will receive the Transilvania IFF.25 Anniversary Award.

Romanian Days – Competition:

Long Films:

Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu

Produced by Point Film, Libra Films

Coproduced by Avanpost Media

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

A River’s Gaze / Malul vânat (Romania, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Andreea Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo Production, Avanpost, Forest Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

Y (Romania, Greece)

Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu

Produced by Tangaj Production

Coproduced by View Master Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Greek Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City, Banca Comercială Română, Mega Image, Unicredit, Raiffeisen Bank and Centrul Medical Unirea - Regina Maria.

The Uncertainty Principle / Principiul incertitudinii (Romania)

Directed by Sebastian Bădărău

Produced by Aleph One, Astrofilm

The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Valeriu Andriuță

Produced by Amprenta Films

Coproduced by Idea Film

Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania

Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

Back and Forth / Dus-întors (Romania)

Directed by Cristi Bota

Produced by Scharf Film Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Lenin’s Pawn / Pionul lui Lenin (Moldova, Romania), Docu-fiction

Directed by Dragoș Turea

Produced by Parmis Film

Coproduced by Project UM

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Something Familiar / Atât de familiar (Romania, UK), Documentary

Directed by Rachel Tăpârjan

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by My Accomplice

Short Films:

The Americans Are Coming! /Vin americanii! (Romania)

Directed by Valentin-Rareș Fogoroș

May 10, 1945 / 10 mai 1945 (Romania)

Directed by Alberto Androne

Cherry Master (Romania)

Directed by Cosmin Nicolae

Tangent (Romania)

Directed by Cristi Păun

Bittersuite (Romania)

Directed by Iris Reșit

Mint Liquor / Lichior de mentă (Romania)

Directed by Vlăduț Iosef

Leaf / Frunză (Romania)

Directed by Horațiu Carpiuc

Viitorul ți-l faci cu mâna ta, dar de ce să nu îl lași pe mâna unor specialiști? (Romania)

Directed by Alexandra Schinteie

Dust / Praf (Romania)

Directed by Elena Butică

Memory Pills (Romania)

Directed by Teodora Mihăilă, Agata Olteanu

Edges / Margini (Romania)

Directed by Roberta Șerban

Cristina Has Been Very Good / Cristina a fost foarte cuminte (Romania)

Directed by Alin Boeru

God, My Mother and I / Dumnezeu, mama și eu (Romania)

Directed by Ana Pop

Blessed (Romania)

Directed by Voicu Mureșanu

Geese-y Does It! (Romania)

Directed by Alina Rusu

When We Are Together / Atunci când suntem împreună (Romania)

Directed by Alexia Drăgan]

The Grand Final / Marea finală (Romania)

Directed by Rareș Roșca

The Visit / Vizita (Romania)

Directed by Elias Ferchin Musuret

Heaven, Be My Judge (Romania)

Directed by Octavian Șaramet

County Captain / Capitane de județ (Romania)

Directed by Dan Panaet

Click HERE to see the list of films that will be screened out of competition in the Romanian Days.