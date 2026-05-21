TIFF 2026 Announces Romanian Days Lineup

Outside the competition, the festival will screen some of the most acclaimed Romanian films of 2025, as well as awaited titles (including Romanian coproductions) having their world or national premieres at the festival, such as Radu Jude’s Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d’une femme de chambre, a French/Romanian production produced by SBS in coproduction with Avanpost, arriving directly from Cannes.
The festival will host a complete retrospective dedicated to Corneliu Porumboiu, who will receive the Transilvania IFF.25 Anniversary Award.
Romanian Days – Competition:
Long Films:
Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Produced by Saga Film
Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center
A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
Produced by Point Film, Libra Films
Coproduced by Avanpost Media
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
A River’s Gaze / Malul vânat (Romania, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Andreea Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo Production, Avanpost, Forest Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages
Y (Romania, Greece)
Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu
Produced by Tangaj Production
Coproduced by View Master Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Greek Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City, Banca Comercială Română, Mega Image, Unicredit, Raiffeisen Bank and Centrul Medical Unirea - Regina Maria.
The Uncertainty Principle / Principiul incertitudinii (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Bădărău
Produced by Aleph One, Astrofilm
The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Valeriu Andriuță
Produced by Amprenta Films
Coproduced by Idea Film
Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania
Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages
Back and Forth / Dus-întors (Romania)
Directed by Cristi Bota
Produced by Scharf Film Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Lenin’s Pawn / Pionul lui Lenin (Moldova, Romania), Docu-fiction
Directed by Dragoș Turea
Produced by Parmis Film
Coproduced by Project UM
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Something Familiar / Atât de familiar (Romania, UK), Documentary
Directed by Rachel Tăpârjan
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by My Accomplice
Short Films:
The Americans Are Coming! /Vin americanii! (Romania)
Directed by Valentin-Rareș Fogoroș
May 10, 1945 / 10 mai 1945 (Romania)
Directed by Alberto Androne
Cherry Master (Romania)
Directed by Cosmin Nicolae
Tangent (Romania)
Directed by Cristi Păun
Bittersuite (Romania)
Directed by Iris Reșit
Mint Liquor / Lichior de mentă (Romania)
Directed by Vlăduț Iosef
Leaf / Frunză (Romania)
Directed by Horațiu Carpiuc
Viitorul ți-l faci cu mâna ta, dar de ce să nu îl lași pe mâna unor specialiști? (Romania)
Directed by Alexandra Schinteie
Dust / Praf (Romania)
Directed by Elena Butică
Memory Pills (Romania)
Directed by Teodora Mihăilă, Agata Olteanu
Edges / Margini (Romania)
Directed by Roberta Șerban
Cristina Has Been Very Good / Cristina a fost foarte cuminte (Romania)
Directed by Alin Boeru
God, My Mother and I / Dumnezeu, mama și eu (Romania)
Directed by Ana Pop
Blessed (Romania)
Directed by Voicu Mureșanu
Geese-y Does It! (Romania)
Directed by Alina Rusu
When We Are Together / Atunci când suntem împreună (Romania)
Directed by Alexia Drăgan]
The Grand Final / Marea finală (Romania)
Directed by Rareș Roșca
The Visit / Vizita (Romania)
Directed by Elias Ferchin Musuret
Heaven, Be My Judge (Romania)
Directed by Octavian Șaramet
County Captain / Capitane de județ (Romania)
Directed by Dan Panaet
Click HERE to see the list of films that will be screened out of competition in the Romanian Days.