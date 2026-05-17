FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Green is the Fire's Tint in Docs-in-Progress Showcase of Docs by the Sea

Green is the Fire's Tint by Arya Rothe, Cristina Hanes and Isabella Rinaldi

CANNES: The upcoming long creative documentary Green is the Fire's Tint is presented in the Docs-in-Progress Showcase of Docs by the Sea at Cannes Docs, within the Cannes Film Market 2026. The project directed by Romanian director Cristina Hanes, Italian director Isabella Rinaldi and Indian director Arya Rothe is a Romanian/Indian/Swiss coproduction backed by the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ), among others.

The film is currently in the editing stage, and is looking for Festivals, Sales Agents / Distributors, and Buyers. Its expected release is May 2027.

Click HERE for a press release and HERE for more information.